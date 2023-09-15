Ali Weller and Brielle VonColln scored in the first half to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.
Abby Mathis and Ava Kraybill each added an assist for the Eagles (2-1). Abigail Lyon made 13 saves. The Panthers (2-1) outshot EHT 13-11. McKenzie Palek made 10 saves for Middle.
Wildwood Catholic 1, Bridgeton 0: The Crusaders (1-2) scored in the second half. Imara James made 23 saves for the Bulldogs (2-2). No further information was available.
Boys soccer
Lower Cape May Reg. 7, Wildwood 3: Deron Azille scored four for the Caper Tigers (1-4). Chris Duley scored twice, and Matthew Reiss once. Chase Austin and Reiss each had an assist. Ryan Gibson made seven saves. Lower led 3-2 at halftime.
Yovani Barrios-Morales, Ryan Cruz and Buddy Morey each scored for the Warriors (3-2). Alexander Osorio and Ahmed Djellel each had an assist. Broc Denke made three saves.
No. 8 St. Augustine 3, Vineland 1: Alex Clark, Jake McGough and Ryan Wieand scored for the Hermits (4-0), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Fischer Brogan had two assists. Mason Taylor made four saves.
Austin Donato scored off an assist from Lucas Cruz for Vineland (0-3). Lucas Cruz had an assist. Gino Descalzi made five saves.
