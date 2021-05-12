EHT freshman Madison Dollard leads Eagles to 8-2 win over Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Based on her performance Wednesday, Madison Dollard could have a bright future.

The freshman pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to an 8-2 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

EHT (11-3), ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, won its fourth consecutive game.

Dollard also pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 9-0 victory over the Red Raiders (8-4) on April 23.

“Going into this game, and pitching against them before, I know they have a couple big bats,” said Dollard, who studied Ocean City’s lineup with EHT coach Kristi Troster. “Pitch location is the biggest thing for me, I feel like. Also the spin of my pitch.”

Dollard really impressed in the sixth inning. Ocean City pitcher Hailey Neville had an RBI single that made the score 8-1. Dollard then walked the next two.

In a pressure situation that can be difficult for even an experienced pitcher, the first-year varsity player got a bases-loaded strikeout, ending the Red Raiders’ threat.