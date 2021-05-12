EHT freshman Madison Dollard leads Eagles to 8-2 win over Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Based on her performance Wednesday, Madison Dollard could have a bright future.
The freshman pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to an 8-2 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
EHT (11-3), ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, won its fourth consecutive game.
Dollard also pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 9-0 victory over the Red Raiders (8-4) on April 23.
“Going into this game, and pitching against them before, I know they have a couple big bats,” said Dollard, who studied Ocean City’s lineup with EHT coach Kristi Troster. “Pitch location is the biggest thing for me, I feel like. Also the spin of my pitch.”
Dollard really impressed in the sixth inning. Ocean City pitcher Hailey Neville had an RBI single that made the score 8-1. Dollard then walked the next two.
In a pressure situation that can be difficult for even an experienced pitcher, the first-year varsity player got a bases-loaded strikeout, ending the Red Raiders’ threat.
“I had to take a deep breath and go in and show them what I’ve got,” Dollard, 15, said. “I get a little panicky when that happens, but the best thing I can do is stop thinking about it and just go in and pitch the way I know how to pitch.”
Troster was impressed with how well her freshman pitched.
“Ocean City has a very talented lineup this year and some very aggressive at-bats and hitters. I’m honestly impressed with their program this year,” Troster said. “But my freshman (Dollard) is really a gamer. She throws the ball pretty hard. She holds hitters to a low on-base percentage.”
EHT blew the game open in the fifth inning. Madison Biddle led off with a solo home run. Natalie Stewart later doubled in Delaney Sullivan and Ryley Martini.
Kayla Dollard, Madison’s older sister, singled twice and had two RBIs. Stewart and Sienna Walterson each scored.
“I think that broke it all,” Biddle said. “I’m really proud with how our team did.
Biddle went 4 for 4. The sophomore hit two RBI doubles, and she singled scored in the second.
“It was really cool. I was really interested in this game,” Biddle, 15, said. “I knew this was going to be a good game. That was a good pitcher (Neville) we went against. So, hitting the ball, it made me feel really accomplished.”
EHT suffered a tough loss to Cedar Creek (9-3) on April 30. Its only other losses were against Kingsway Regional (11-0) and St. Joseph (19-0). The Eagles have some big games coming up, like Mainland, Millville, Cedar Creek and St. Joseph.
“I’m very happy to win against a quality team,” Troster said about Wednesday’s win. “It’s been frustrating, because we have only lost to good, quality teams this year. But I’d honestly rather do it now than in the playoffs.”
Ocean City’s Christina Barbella had an RBI triple that drove in Morgan Rocap. MacKenzee Segich also scored.
Ocean City coach Keri Tricinelli said the last time her team played EHT, there were a lot of errors. The Red Raiders cleaned up they’re defense Wednesday and got more runners on, “but we just couldn’t capitalize,” Tricinelli said.
“That’s the name of the game. You can’t only do one part right and win,” she said. “You have to do all three, or at least two of the three.
“You either win or learn. You don’t ever lose. You have to learn from it and apply it to the next game you play,” said Tricinelli, adding Ocean City has Kingsway, Bridgeton, Lower Cape May and St. Joseph next.
“We have a long week coming up and just have to apply what we’ve learned (Wednesday).”
Egg Harbor;101 132 0 — 8 11 2
Ocean City;001 001 0 — 2 3 1
2B—Biddle (2), Stewart EHT
3B—Barbella OC
HR—Biddle
WP: Dollard (11 Ks) EHT
LP: (Neville 4 Ks)
Records: EHT 11-3; Ocean City 8-4
GALLERY: EHT softball beats Ocean City
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
