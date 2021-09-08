EHT field hockey tops Mainland 5-0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Field hockey games between rivals Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Regional high schools are often close to the very end.
But not their opening-day game Wednesday.
Egg Harbor Township dominated from the first quarter and won 5-0 on EHT's artificial turf football field.
Forwards Kara Wilson and Julia Zappile scored two goals apiece, and midfielder Jenna Gray added three assists. Rebecca Macchia had to make two saves for the shutout.
"Mainland is a big rival, and it's always a big game when we play them," Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. "Mainland played us tough, and we weren't thinking it would be 5-0.
"We have a lot of fast, aggressive players who move well with the ball and without the ball. The team was ready to play. They move well into space, they cut very well and rotate very well, and that makes us dangerous on attack."
Wilson made it 1-0 four minutes into the game as she took a lead pass from Gray and scored from just inside the circle into the left corner. Wilson also scored her team's fourth goal, at the right post in close with 10 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter.
"We really played as a team and had really good energy," said Wilson, a 16-year-old junior. "I was pretty excited to get the first goal of the season."
Zappile scored the Eagles' next two goals, the first off an assist from Wilson with 5:52 left in the first quarter. EHT kept the pressure on, but Mainland didn't allow a goal in the second quarter.
Zappile made it 3-0 from the right side near the net with just under two minutes gone in the third quarter. Gray assisted.
"We were communicating as a team," said Zappile, a 16-year-old junior. "We're coming off COVID, and we're really excited to get back to playing on opening day. Our team is really like a big family. I love the team, and I love being at school."
Senior forward Addison Jacobs scored the fifth goal after a scramble in front of the net with 7:04 left in the third quarter. Gray earned her third assist.
"We play together as a team and we pick each other up when we're down," said Gray, a 15-year-old sophomore. "We started off well by moving the ball well. Our speed helped us a lot."
EHT sometimes plays home games on its grass field, and at other times on the turf field. Mainland's home field is grass.
"We practice on grass, and on turf one day a week," Gray said. "I think it helped us to play on turf, but if it was on grass I still think we would have won."
Mustangs goalie Farley O'Brien had six saves.
"I think Egg Harbor Township played a great game," Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. "They came out on fire. We did our best to hold them off, but it wasn't our day today."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
