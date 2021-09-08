EHT field hockey tops Mainland 5-0

Zappile scored the Eagles' next two goals, the first off an assist from Wilson with 5:52 left in the first quarter. EHT kept the pressure on, but Mainland didn't allow a goal in the second quarter.

Zappile made it 3-0 from the right side near the net with just under two minutes gone in the third quarter. Gray assisted.

"We were communicating as a team," said Zappile, a 16-year-old junior. "We're coming off COVID, and we're really excited to get back to playing on opening day. Our team is really like a big family. I love the team, and I love being at school."

Senior forward Addison Jacobs scored the fifth goal after a scramble in front of the net with 7:04 left in the third quarter. Gray earned her third assist.

"We play together as a team and we pick each other up when we're down," said Gray, a 15-year-old sophomore. "We started off well by moving the ball well. Our speed helped us a lot."

EHT sometimes plays home games on its grass field, and at other times on the turf field. Mainland's home field is grass.

"We practice on grass, and on turf one day a week," Gray said. "I think it helped us to play on turf, but if it was on grass I still think we would have won."