EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team has won the first two Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championships.

Top-seeded EHT, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, slowly pulled away from St. Joseph Academy to win the final 6-0 Friday. The Eagles also won the inaugural tournament in 2022.

On Friday, the Eagles' Madison Dollard mostly kept the St. Joe bats quiet, allowing three hits, with 10 strikeouts and one walk. EHT scored single runs in the first and second innings and two each in the third and fourth.

The Eagles (21-1) collected nine hits, including two doubles by Sofia Spatocco and an RBI triple by Madison Biddle.

The Wildcats (17-6), ranked 11th in the Elite 11, have lost three times to EHT this season.

Biddle led off for the Eagles in the first inning and singled. She took second on a wild pitch and scored when Spatocco doubled to left field. Laura Mack walked to start the home second inning, and Biddle drove her in with a double to center to make it 2-0.

“For the most part, we laid off pitches that we shouldn’t swing at and we made really solid contact,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “It’s always good when Biddle’s the first batter and she gets on. That's a catalyst for some of the other kids, and they get up there with confidence. They’re going to put the ball in play and play hard, so honestly, after we scored in the first inning I really didn’t have much of a doubt in my mind.”

Payton Colbert started the EHT third inning with a single to left, and Spatocco again doubled to make it 3-0. Spatocco took third on an error and scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth inning, Biddle’s triple past first base brought in Sarah Hickey, who had tripled.

EHT beat fifth-seeded Vineland 3-1 on Wednesday in its CAL Tournament semifinal. Colbert hit a two-run double, and Dollard stuck out 10. St. Joe beat Ocean City 3-0 in its semifinal as Macie Jacquet had two hits and Isabella Davis had a double, a run and an RBI. Fisher pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks.

Top-seeded EHT won the inaugural CAL Softball Tournament title last year, beating Cedar Creek 6-3. Cedar Creek had beaten St. Joseph 8-6 in a semifinal.

EHT gave St. Joe its only two CAL American Division losses this year. Dollard pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks in a 4-0 win on April 24 in EHT. Colbert homered and Spatocco went 2 for 3. St. Joseph’s Fisher gave up four hits, struck out 10 and walked three.

Egg Harbor Township beat the Wildcats 4-1 in Hammonton on May 10 as Dollard allowed two hits, walked none and struck out 11. Fisher gave up four hits and struck out eight.