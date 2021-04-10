EHT boys win varsity-8 race for fourth straight week at Lake Lenape

MAYS LANDING — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys varsity eight continued to dominate Saturday at the Lake Lenape Sprints IV.
The Eagles crew also won that race at Sprints I, II and III the previous three weeks.
The crew finsihed the five-boat race in 5 minutes, 19.69 seconds, winning by open water against second-place St. Augustine Prep in sunny, good conditions. Mainland Regional placed third.
The EHT crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jimmy Curry, Gage Thomas, Chris Sunga, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.
"Over spring break, we put in a lot of miles," EHT coach John Kelley said. "We worked out twice a day. We had the opportunity to take the boat speed up a notch this past week. We had some long rows and some competitive intra-squad rows. The team really stepped up."
The EHT crew is entered in the first Manny Flick/Horvat Series regatta of the season on the Schuylkill River on Sunday in Philadelphia. The first race is at 9 a.m., and the boys varsity-eight race starts at 4 p.m.
"We had a nice start today and stayed strong the whole piece," said Omar, a 17-year-old senior. "We're excited to see how we race Sunday."
Zimmerman, an 18-year-old senior, said the Eagles are ready to see how they do against different competition."
Moorestown, the guest team, won three girls races, including the varsity-eight race, plus two boys races. The Moorestown girls varsity eight won in 5:41.26, topping Ocean City by three boat lengths. Mainland finished third.
The Ocean City girls and boys lightweight-four crews were both winners. The girls won a two-boat race against Atlantic City in 6:34.90. The Red Raiders' lineup included stroke Zoey Driscoll, Danielle Weidner, Eileen Seif, bow Lilly Teofanova and coxswain Maria Mastrando.
"It was really close," said Teofanova, a 17-year-old junior and Ocean City resident. "Our coxswain made some good calls, and we all rowed really hard."
The O.C. boys lightweight four beat Vineland in a two-boat race in 6:01.7. The Red Raiders' crew included stroke Christopher Horan, Flynn DeVleiger, Drew Young, bow Mike Dickenson and coxswain Reilly Fischer.
The Holy Spirit girls team had three wins, led by its varsity four. The Spartans' varsity four beat five other boats in 6:10.24. The Holy Spirit crew consisted of stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna. The Holy Spirit varsity double, with a crew of stroke Maddie Marino and bow Megan Baldwin, beat Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a two-boat race in 6:34.31. The boys double winner was the Oakcrest crew of stroke Jared Smith Knowles and bow Vincent Albani in 6:04.6.
The St. Augustine boys junior eight beat Ocean City in a two-boat race in 5:39.36. The Hermits' lineup included stroke Oscar Catanese, Braeden DiFranceisco, Drew Hetzer, Austin Johnson, JJ Puri, Chris Clayton, Sam Weisbecker, bow Lorenzo Barbera and coxswain Brendan Profico.
"There was a strong headwind, so it was a little challenging," said Catanese, a 16-year-old junior from Cape May. "We were a little shaky at the start but pulled away with the win."
The Mainland boys second eight pulled out a fairly close race with St. Augustine to win in 5:45.53. The Mustangs' crew consisted of stroke Jackson Byrnes, Kyle DeGaetano, Adrian Vangelov, Carson Vasser, Matt Kelley, Jaames Ziereis, Stephen Costello, bow Lucca Cocchi and coxswain Adam Syed.
There were two novice eight heats, and Holy Spirit won Heat 1 in 6:25.03. The Spartans' lineup included stroke Chloe Cooke, Peyton Ballard, Eve Amalfitano, Cecilia Bell, Makayla Cappuccino, Reese Mason, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Oona Freeman.
Oakcrest won the two-boat girls novice four race in 7:33.0. The Falcons' crew featured stroke Hailey Ricketts, Makayla Jules, Michaelle Macenat, bow Sarah Reingruber and coxswain Claire Parmenter.
The first race, the five-boat varsity single race, had all Holy Spirit rowers. Phil Seeger was in the winner in 5:42.42.
