EHT boys win varsity-8 race for fourth straight week at Lake Lenape

MAYS LANDING — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys varsity eight continued to dominate Saturday at the Lake Lenape Sprints IV.

The Eagles crew also won that race at Sprints I, II and III the previous three weeks.

The crew finsihed the five-boat race in 5 minutes, 19.69 seconds, winning by open water against second-place St. Augustine Prep in sunny, good conditions. Mainland Regional placed third.

The EHT crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jimmy Curry, Gage Thomas, Chris Sunga, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.

"Over spring break, we put in a lot of miles," EHT coach John Kelley said. "We worked out twice a day. We had the opportunity to take the boat speed up a notch this past week. We had some long rows and some competitive intra-squad rows. The team really stepped up."

The EHT crew is entered in the first Manny Flick/Horvat Series regatta of the season on the Schuylkill River on Sunday in Philadelphia. The first race is at 9 a.m., and the boys varsity-eight race starts at 4 p.m.

"We had a nice start today and stayed strong the whole piece," said Omar, a 17-year-old senior. "We're excited to see how we race Sunday."