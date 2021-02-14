EHT boys swimming team ready for short season

EHT topped Elite 11 rivals St. Augustine, Mainland and Ocean City last winter and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. The Eagles made it to the South Jersey Public A final before losing to unbeaten and eventual state champion Cherry Hill East. Graduated are Joey Tepper, The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year in 2020, and Winchester Ployratana, a first-team Press All-Star.

Bell finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke last year in 50.70 seconds at the State Individual Swimming Championships, commonly referred to as the Meet of Champions. At the Frank P. Forde CAL Individual Championships, he won the 100-meter backstroke (59.32 seconds) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.09).

"We're definitely happy to be back, and we're grateful to be in the pool," said Bell, an 18-year-old senior who will swim for New York University next year. "I worked out in the gym with a lot of cardio, so I wasn't too far out of shape. I should be able to get back to where I was last year at the end of the season. We definitely feel we have something to shoot for. Last year we had a lot of close meets. I'll get up for them and swim as fast as I can."

Mallari won the 100-meter breaststroke (1:08.60) and was third in the 200 individual medley (2:17.57) at the 2020 Forde CAL Meet. He won the 100-yard breaststroke (59.83) against Cherry Hill East.