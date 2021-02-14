EHT boys swimming team ready for short season

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys swimming team will meet most of this area's top teams in this winter's shortened season.
Winning its regular-season dual meets is usually the first of many goals for any team with big ambitions. But this year, it's the most the EHT team can achieve.
There will be no big team or individual championship meets and no state playoffs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday is opening day for the high school swimming season in New Jersey, and EHT will host rival St. Augustine Prep at 4 p.m. in a meeting of last year's highest-ranked area boys teams. EHT went 9-1 and finished with a ranking of No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Prep was 7-3 in 2020 and ended up ranked third.
EHT will also have meets against Ocean City (Feb. 19), Mainland Regional (Feb. 26) and a rematch at St. Augustine on March 9.
"We're very excited to compete and get in as much competition that we can," Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. "There's a lot of camaraderie. The kids are overcoming being out of shape. That has affected everyone, but they're rejuvenated at practice and they're motivated and working hard. We'll face adversity, and race as much as we can."
The Eagles have a good lineup led by returning first-team Press All-Stars Brandon Bell and AJ Mallari. Andrew Dang and Ethan Do were both second-team Press All-Stars last year, and Carter Hubbard and Kevin Lin were honorable mentions. The Eagles have several others who will score points, including Michael Wojciechowicz, Leo Smilevski and Dan Ireland.
EHT topped Elite 11 rivals St. Augustine, Mainland and Ocean City last winter and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. The Eagles made it to the South Jersey Public A final before losing to unbeaten and eventual state champion Cherry Hill East. Graduated are Joey Tepper, The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year in 2020, and Winchester Ployratana, a first-team Press All-Star.
Bell finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke last year in 50.70 seconds at the State Individual Swimming Championships, commonly referred to as the Meet of Champions. At the Frank P. Forde CAL Individual Championships, he won the 100-meter backstroke (59.32 seconds) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.09).
"We're definitely happy to be back, and we're grateful to be in the pool," said Bell, an 18-year-old senior who will swim for New York University next year. "I worked out in the gym with a lot of cardio, so I wasn't too far out of shape. I should be able to get back to where I was last year at the end of the season. We definitely feel we have something to shoot for. Last year we had a lot of close meets. I'll get up for them and swim as fast as I can."
Mallari won the 100-meter breaststroke (1:08.60) and was third in the 200 individual medley (2:17.57) at the 2020 Forde CAL Meet. He won the 100-yard breaststroke (59.83) against Cherry Hill East.
"I was kind of upset when I heard there would be no big meets or playoffs this year," said Mallari, an 18-year-old senior. "But it's still worthwhile, because we have a lot of good opponents. We're doing hard training to get back in shape, but we've also had some snow days."
At practices, those not swimming have to put their masks on, as everyone is supposed to do when in doors, the state mandates during the pandemic.
"Keeping everyone safe is the first priority," Mallari said. "We're taking as many precautions as we can to keep up the standards of the school. We're all used to masking up, but after a swim it's kind of annoying because your mask gets wet, and you end up breathing chlorinated water."
Contact: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.