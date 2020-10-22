EHT boys soccer moves to 6-0 with shutout

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team on Thursday beat Millville 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League match in Millville.

Ahmad Brock led the Eagles with two goals and an assist as the team improved to 6-0. Niko Rubio scored once, and Gilmer Mendoza scored once. Jayden Guy added two assists. RJ Matthews made four saves.

Millville fell to 2-2-1. No other information was available.

From Wednesday

Pitman 3,

Wildwood 1

Cole Sharpnack had a goal and an assist for Pitman (7-0). Sean Lynd and Gilbert Williams each scored once, and Jonny Zubert provided two assists. Eric Bogardus made nine saves.

Erubey Sanchez scored for Wildwood with an assist from Josh Vallese. Seamus Fynes made 14 saves as the Warriors fell to 4-4.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 8,

Pleasantville 0

Chloe Vogel had three goals and an assist for Atlantic Christian (7-1). Other scorers were Paige Nobel, Reyna Lewis, Maddie DeNick, Sydney Pearson and Alli Schlundt. Shelby Einwetcher made two saves.