EHT boys soccer moves to 6-0 with shutout

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team on Thursday beat Millville 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League match in Millville.
Ahmad Brock led the Eagles with two goals and an assist as the team improved to 6-0. Niko Rubio scored once, and Gilmer Mendoza scored once. Jayden Guy added two assists. RJ Matthews made four saves.
Millville fell to 2-2-1. No other information was available.
From Wednesday
Pitman 3,
Wildwood 1
Cole Sharpnack had a goal and an assist for Pitman (7-0). Sean Lynd and Gilbert Williams each scored once, and Jonny Zubert provided two assists. Eric Bogardus made nine saves.
Erubey Sanchez scored for Wildwood with an assist from Josh Vallese. Seamus Fynes made 14 saves as the Warriors fell to 4-4.
Girls soccer
Atlantic Christian 8,
Pleasantville 0
Chloe Vogel had three goals and an assist for Atlantic Christian (7-1). Other scorers were Paige Nobel, Reyna Lewis, Maddie DeNick, Sydney Pearson and Alli Schlundt. Shelby Einwetcher made two saves.
For Pleasantville, Naomy Ibarra made 24 saves.
From Wednesday
Highland Reg. 2,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Madison Alcorn made 18 saves for Cumberland (0-8).
Highland improved to 4-4. No other information was available.
Pitman 3,
Wildwood 0
Madison Bridges scored twice for Pitman (6-1). Catriona Galvin added a goal, and Alaina Villari provided one assist. Miya Villari made six assists. Imene Fathi made 16 saves for Wildwood (1-6).
Girls tennis
OLMA 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At OLMA
Singles— Grace Hamburg d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Haddad d. Veronica Butler 6-0, 6-0; Jacqueline Carey by forfeit.
Doubles— O (Bella Martinez-Danielle Villare) d. B (Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez) 6-0, 6-0; O (Ava Vallece-Amani Malickel) d. B (Shelby Fulmer-Isabella Alimenti) 6-0, 6-0.
Records— O 7-4, B 1-9.
From Wednesday
Hammonton 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Hammonton
Singles— Emily Walters d. Clara Bergen 6-0, 6-0; Tzaferos Krista d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Ava Rodio d. Veronica Butler 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— H (Olivia Falciani-Mia Bullaro) d. B (Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez) 6-0, 6-1; H (Grace DeRosa-Natalie Sole) d. B (Gianna Leslie-Shelby Fulmer) 6-0, 6-0.
Records— H 5-4, B 1-8.
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Ocean City 2
At Ocean City
Singles— Sam Mancuso L d. Charis Holmes 6-2, 6-2; Emily Tumelty O d. Vika Simonsen 6-4, 4-6; Delaney Brown L d. Alexis Allegretto 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles— L (Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan) d. O (Ciera Howard-Noelle Graham) 6-2, 6-2; O (Zoe Bourgeois-Paige Brown) d. L (Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer) 6-2, 6-2.
Records— L 7-2, O 6-3.
Vineland 4,
Millville 1
At Vineland
Singles— Gianina Speranza V d. Emily Bishop 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3; Lilly Fisher V d. Arielis Martinez 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Rebecca Butcher M d. Julia Holmes 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— V (Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel) d. M (Chloe Martinez-Aurora Ryan) 6-1, 6-1; V (Jasmine Cortes-Urvi Patel) d. M (LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Records— V 8-2, M 7-3.
Oakcrest 3,
Absegami 2
At Oakcrest
Singles— Olivia Hughes A d. Sydney Groen 6-1, 6-2; Emma Robinson O d. Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-2; Alexa Petrosh O d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles— O (Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep) d. A (Cassandra DeStefano-Sarina Pollino) 6-1, 6-1; A (Deesha Chokshi-Neha Pandeya) d. O (Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn) 6-4, 6-2.
Records— O 5-4, A 6-3.
Middle Twp. 4,
Wildwood Catholic 1
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Amanda Bogle W d. Ava Elisano 6-4, 6-1; Sarina Wen M d. Joanna McShaffy 6-2, 6-2; Samantha Payne M d. Jamie Bogle 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 (16-14).
Doubles— M (Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos) d. W (Gianna Janesura-Emma Noland) 6-2, 6-2; M (Aislin Robb -Rory Golway) by forfeit.
Records— M 2-8, W 0-7.
Southern Reg. 4,
Jackson Memorial 1
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Hannah O’Connor J d. Gabby Bates 7-6 (11-9), 6-0; Ella Brown S d. Milan Schillaci 6-0, 6-3; Cristina Ciborowski S d. Natalie Pearce 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles— S (Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner) d. J (Megan Colaneri-Emma Sosner) 6-1, 6-0; S (Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves) d. J (Melody Salguero-Kathryn Barnes) 6-2, 6-1.
Records— S 6-5, J 6-5.
