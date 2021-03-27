EHT boys, Ocean City girls win varsity-eight races at Lake Lenape Sprints II

MAYS LANDING — So far, so good for the Egg Harbor Township High School boys and the Ocean City girls varsity eights.

Those crews were victorious at the Lake Lenape Sprints II on Saturday, just as they were the previous weeks in the first Lake Lenape races of the season.

The EHT boys varsity eight won a three-boat race by more than nine seconds in 4 minutes, 53.10 seconds. St. Augustine Prep was second, Mainland Regional third. All 17 races were 1,500 meters in ideal conditions.

The Eagles’ crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jim Curry, Gage Thomas, Sidd Patel, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.

“We had more time to practice this week, and we put them in fours to race against each other to get their competitive juices flowing,” Eagles coach coach John Kelley said. “These guys love to race.”

Zimmerman said the EHT boys crew culture is strong.

“It went really well,” said Zimmerman, a 17-year-old senior. “We hold each other accountable, but we’re all friends.”

Omar said they push themselves to improve on and off the water.