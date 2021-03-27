EHT boys, Ocean City girls win varsity-eight races at Lake Lenape Sprints II

MAYS LANDING — So far, so good for the Egg Harbor Township High School boys and the Ocean City girls varsity eights.
Those crews were victorious at the Lake Lenape Sprints II on Saturday, just as they were the previous weeks in the first Lake Lenape races of the season.
The EHT boys varsity eight won a three-boat race by more than nine seconds in 4 minutes, 53.10 seconds. St. Augustine Prep was second, Mainland Regional third. All 17 races were 1,500 meters in ideal conditions.
The Eagles’ crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jim Curry, Gage Thomas, Sidd Patel, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.
“We had more time to practice this week, and we put them in fours to race against each other to get their competitive juices flowing,” Eagles coach coach John Kelley said. “These guys love to race.”
Zimmerman said the EHT boys crew culture is strong.
“It went really well,” said Zimmerman, a 17-year-old senior. “We hold each other accountable, but we’re all friends.”
Omar said they push themselves to improve on and off the water.
“We’re working hard, and we always put our game-face on when we race,” said Omar, a 17-year-old senior.
The Ocean City girls varsity eight dominated a three-boat race, winning by more than 30 seconds in 5:19.00. Oakcrest took second, and Mainland was third.
The Red Raiders’ lineup included stroke Alexis O’Keefe, Viva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Alexa Schlembach, Charlie Steingard, Vanessa Marayiannis, Sophie Gartner, bow Lorna Connell and coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow.
“I thought they raced well,” Ocean City coach Steve Kelly said. “We’re still tweaking the lineup, and we get more speed every week. We’re very fortunate to have a very experienced coxswain and stern pair.”
Mulhall said the crew took off from the start of the race.
“There was definitely a lot more speed this week,” said Mulhall, a 17-year-old senior from Ocean City. “There’ still more improvement to come.”
Thurlow, a 17-year-old senior from the Petersburg section of Upper Township, said there was a lot of improvement over the previous week.
An hour before the boys varsity-eight race, EHT’s Zimmerman, Hubbard, Kent, Curry and coxswain Sikora dominated a five-boat boys varsity-four race in 4:56.70. Absegami was second, and Ocean City placed third.
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four won a five-boat race in 5:49.80, with Absegami second and Ocean City third. The Spartans’ crew consisted of stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.
EHT’s Adam Sarhan teamed up with Holy Spirit’s Mike Gonzalez to win the six-boat boys double race in 6:14.80. It was the first race of the day, and the other crews were all from Holy Spirit.
“Coach (Kelley) told me about it today,” said Sarhan, a 17-year-old senior. “I had never met (Rodriguez) before. It was a good row, except that I had to fix my feet. They were in too far.”
One of the most exciting races was the two-boat second varsity-eight race between Ocean City and Mainland. They were close much of the way, and O.C. pulled away some at the end to win by three-quarters of a boat-length in 5:47.80. The Mustangs finished in 5:50.59.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
