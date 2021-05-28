EHT boys, Mainland girls win Atlantic County track team championships

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Ahmad Brock says each year at the Atlantic County track and field championships people expect the Egg Harbor Township High School boys track and field team to falter.

“Every year they say EHT is losing talent,” said Brock, a senior standout for the Eagles. “But every year we have new young (athletes) stepping up and coming up big for us.”

The same can be said for the Mainland Regional girls.

Both schools continued their recent dominance of the meet at Buena Regional on Thursday afternoon.

EHT won its sixth straight county boys title, outscoring second-place Oakcrest 178-71. Mainland Regional outscored second-place EHT 162-125 to win the girls title for the third time in the past four county meets. There was no high school spring sports season last year because of the pandemic.

The county meet began outdoor track and field’s championship season. The South Jersey championships will be held next weekend. The state group championships are scheduled for June11-12, the Meet of Champions on June 19.

“It’s great to come out here and test our skills against other people and see how we stand” Brock said. “This shows us our potential moving on these next few weeks.”