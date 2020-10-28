EHT beats Vineland to advance to semis

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The unbeaten Egg Harbor Township girls tennis team showed its experience Wednesday as the Eagles beat a good Vineland team 5-0 in a Southeast Region A semifinal match.

The Eagles won 5-0, with all the matches ending in straight sets.

Egg Harbor Township, the No. 2 seed, improved to 12-0. Third-seeded Vineland finished at 9-4.

EHT travels to top-seeded and undefeated Mainland Regional on Friday for a 3 p.m. match for the Southeast A championship. The Mustangs (12-0) beat Millville 5-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

EHT first singles Samantha Phung, a fourth-year varsity player, was the first to finish Wednesday, followed by sophomore Jamie Theofall at second singles and Ema Cadacio at third singles. All three played varsity singles last year.

Phung defeated Vineland freshman Gianina Speranza 6-0, 6-0. Theofall topped Lilly Fisher 6-1, 6-1, and Cadacio beat Julia Holmes 6-1, 6-2.