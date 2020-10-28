 Skip to main content
EHT beats Vineland to advance to semis
EHT beats Vineland to advance to semis

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The unbeaten Egg Harbor Township girls tennis team showed its experience Wednesday as the Eagles beat a good Vineland team 5-0 in a Southeast Region A semifinal match.

The Eagles won 5-0, with all the matches ending in straight sets.

Egg Harbor Township, the No. 2 seed, improved to 12-0. Third-seeded Vineland finished at 9-4.

EHT travels to top-seeded and undefeated Mainland Regional on Friday for a 3 p.m. match for the Southeast A championship. The Mustangs (12-0) beat Millville 5-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

EHT first singles Samantha Phung, a fourth-year varsity player, was the first to finish Wednesday, followed by sophomore Jamie Theofall at second singles and Ema Cadacio at third singles. All three played varsity singles last year.

Phung defeated Vineland freshman Gianina Speranza 6-0, 6-0. Theofall topped Lilly Fisher 6-1, 6-1, and Cadacio beat Julia Holmes 6-1, 6-2.

“We played (Tuesday, a 5-0 EHT quarterfinal win over Absegami), and I think that helped them to be sharp,” Egg Harbor Township coach Alene Hartman said of her players. “I think a lot of the matches today were closer than the scores indicated. Besides that, we’ve learned never to take Vineland for granted. They always have a strong, competitive team.”

Hartman said that she’s really happy the team is playing this fall.

“I’m especially happy for Samantha Pfung because she’s played varsity four years,” Hartman said. “She was a Cape-Atlantic League champion in doubles as a freshman and has played singles since then. This is icing on the cake for her.

EHT’s Lauren Theofall, Jamie’s twin-sister, combined with Tiffany Tran to beat Vineland’s Jaida Cortes and Zeel Patel 7-5, 6-2 in first doubles. Payton Colbert, a freshman, and Emma Lynch won 6-1, 6-0 in second doubles over Jasmine Cortes and Urvi Patel.

“Egg Harbor Township had the experience, they had far superior strokes on every court,” Vineland first-year head coach Vince Luciano said. “We have a lot of young kids. We exceeded my expectations this year. I’m very happy with our season and the future is very bright. In a couple years we’ll be the hammer and not the nail.”

