EHT beats Hammonton in boys soccer to climb to 6-3: Late Monday roundup

Gilmer Mendoza and Jude Urban each scored in the first half to help Egg Harbor Township High School defeat host Hammonton 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Monday.
Lucas Lainez had one assist for the Eagles (6-3). Chris Volk made six saves for Hammonton (8-2).
Lacey Township 2, Lakewood 0: Kody Besser had a goal and an assist for the unbeaten Lions. Tyler Hyde also scored for visiting Lacey (7-0-1), and Chad Moore had an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made four saves for the shutout. Lakewood fell to 3-3.
Cape May Tech 8, St. Joseph 1: Danny Martin scored five and added an assist for Cape May Tech (2-6-1). Matt Panzini finished with three assists. Mark Richie scored twice. Adam Dille added two assists and scored once. Stephen Gittle had an assist. Lucas Gehring made eight saves.
Jack Hollingsworth scored for the Wildcats (0-6).
ACIT 2, Vineland 1: The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Isidro Sanchez scored the eventual game-winning goal with about 8 minutes remaining in the game. Lasana Konneh also scored for ACIT (2-8). Charlie Odhiambo finished with an assist. George Nikos made eight saves.
David Fanucci scored for the Fighting Clan (4-4). Tristan DeLeon made five saves. Rohit Dutta made three.
GIRLS SOCCER
Absegami 4, Our Lady of Mercy 2: Maddie Pratt scored twice for the Braves (5-4). Maka Wokocha and Gianna Baldino scored once. Sophia Curcuru and Gianna Patitucci scored for the Villagers (2-3-1). Elizabeth Giamboy made seven saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 1, Hammonton 1 (2OT): Sydney Sorrentino scored for the Blue Devils (2-4-1). Emma Peretti made 14 saves. Gabriella Piantadosi scored for EHT (3-2-2). Jailynn Mulhern made nine saves.
Vineland 7, ACIT 0: Angie Mainiero scored twice and added two assists for Vineland (5-1-1). Angela Kaskabas added three assists and scored once. Jenna DeTetta, Destiny Wallace, Amanda Nemeth and Ashlynn Newton each scored. Amber Turner made once save, ACIT fell to 1-10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lacey Twp. 9, Lakewood 0: Zoey Smith, Caitlyn Voskanyan and Autumn Mangan each scored twice for Lacey (7-5). Caitlin Jerabek, Ciera Robertson and Delaney Dittenhofer scored once. Courtney Voskanyan and Isabelle Merola each added an assist.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Absegami 2, Hammonton 0: The Braves won 25-16, 25-23. Ayana Crandell had 10 kills and four digs for the visiting Braves (9-2). Jackie Fortis added five aces and five digs, and Dessiah Key had five kills. Setter Deesha Chokshi had 12 assists.
For Hammonton (6-6), Mariah Valentin had four kills, 10 digs and four service points, and Cara Rivera added four kills and four digs. Yasvi Patel contributed 10 digs, and Tiffany Paretti had five digs, seven assists and five service points.
Oakcrest 2, Middle Township 0: The visiting Falcons (6-3) won 25-17, 25-7. Middle dropped to 1-9. No further information was available.
No. 8 Pinelands Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Wildcats (9-2) won 25-22, 21-25, 25-13. For Pinelands, Bailey Lawrence led with 12 assists to go with nine service points and three aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 11 assists, four digs, four service points and two aces. Caitlyn Downes finished with 10 digs and six service points.
Riley Mahan led Lacey (0-12) with 12 assists, to go with 10 service points and 10 digs. Lochlyn Martin added 11 digs to go with seven service points. Emily Hauptvogel finished with 10 digs and four kills.
Lower Cape May 2, ACIT 1: The Caper Tigers (2-10) won 16-25, 25-15, 25-13. Alyssa Ferrante led Lower with 15 assists to go with five service points. Audra Sockriter added 10 service points, seven kills, six aces and two digs. Mariah Klinger added nine service points and eight aces.
Kyara Paduani led with seven digs for ACIT (2-7). Lindsay Fittipaldi added five service points and two digs. Myla Domazet finished with six aces, five digs and three kills.
