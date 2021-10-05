EHT beats Hammonton in boys soccer to climb to 6-3: Late Monday roundup

For Hammonton (6-6), Mariah Valentin had four kills, 10 digs and four service points, and Cara Rivera added four kills and four digs. Yasvi Patel contributed 10 digs, and Tiffany Paretti had five digs, seven assists and five service points.

Oakcrest 2, Middle Township 0: The visiting Falcons (6-3) won 25-17, 25-7. Middle dropped to 1-9. No further information was available.

No. 8 Pinelands Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Wildcats (9-2) won 25-22, 21-25, 25-13. For Pinelands, Bailey Lawrence led with 12 assists to go with nine service points and three aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 11 assists, four digs, four service points and two aces. Caitlyn Downes finished with 10 digs and six service points.

Riley Mahan led Lacey (0-12) with 12 assists, to go with 10 service points and 10 digs. Lochlyn Martin added 11 digs to go with seven service points. Emily Hauptvogel finished with 10 digs and four kills.

Lower Cape May 2, ACIT 1: The Caper Tigers (2-10) won 16-25, 25-15, 25-13. Alyssa Ferrante led Lower with 15 assists to go with five service points. Audra Sockriter added 10 service points, seven kills, six aces and two digs. Mariah Klinger added nine service points and eight aces.

Kyara Paduani led with seven digs for ACIT (2-7). Lindsay Fittipaldi added five service points and two digs. Myla Domazet finished with six aces, five digs and three kills.

