On Monday, Cameron Flukey propelled the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a win over Ocean City with his arm.

On Tuesday, Flukey helped the Eagles beat Ocean City with his legs.

Flukey reached on a throwing error, stole two bases and scored the winning run on Joey Velardi’s single to center field for a walkoff 8-7 win in the bottom of the ninth inning at EHT.

EHT trailed 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. EHT (2-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean City (0-2) is ranked No. 8.

Flukey struck out 15 and threw a complete-game shutout as EHT beat the Red Raiders 3-0 in Monday’s season-opener for these Cape-Atlantic League American Division rivals.

Ocean City appeared to be on its way to avenging that defeat Tuesday with key hits from Evan Taylor (3 for 4 with two RBIs) and Dante Edwardo, who hit two doubles and knocked in a pair of runs.

EHT got big hits from Joel Thompson (three runs scored) and Jacob Cagna (two RBIs) during the comeback.

Eagles right fielder Michael Piskun threw two runners out at the plate. Troy Sabott of EHT pitched out of bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh.

All that set up the bottom of the ninth.

Flukey reached on an Ocean City throwing error and stole second and third. After a pair of walks - one intentional to load the bases - Joey Velardi lined an 0-1 pitch into center field for a single to score Flukey with the winning run.

The negative for EHT was standout starting pitcher Justin Sweeney left the game with one out in the top of the fourth after injuring his left and non-throwing shoulder fielding a groundball.

