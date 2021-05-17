EHT baseball holds off Spartans

The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored three runs in the first inning and held on to beat visiting Holy Spirit 3-2 on Monday.
The Spartans, ninth in the Elite 11, scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Winning pitcher Justin Sweeney, went five innings and gave up no runs on five hits, with 11 strikeouts and four walks. The Eagles (14-2) had four hits. Tristan Trivers had a hit and an RBI for EHT. Trevor Cohen had two hits for the Spartans (10-7). Spartans pitcher Jayden Shertel went six innings, struck out seven and walked one.
No. 2 St. Augustine 13,
St. Joseph 4
Prep’s Brody McKenzie went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
The visiting Hermits ranked second in the Elite 11, improved to 18-1. Ryan Weingartner was 3 for 4 and Kyle Neri and Ryan Taylor each went 3 for 5 with a double. Josiah Ragsdale had two hits. The Prep had 15 hits. Cohl Mercado hit two doubles for St. Joseph (11-5).
Boys volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
The visiting Rams (19-1) won with scores of 25-15 and 25-21. Tommy Deakyne led with nine kills and had four digs, five service points and two kills. Lucas Kean added seven kills, four digs and three service points. Matthew Leonard had 12 assists and Ethan Case had nine digs.
Central fell to 10-4.
Softball
Cedar Creek 6,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
The visiting Pirates (13-3) had 10 hits. Gabriella Cruz had two hits for OLMA (9-4).
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Twp. 0
Winning pitcher Bella D’Agostino went the distance and gave up four hits, walked one and struck out nine. Denver Obermeyer had three hits for Mainland (7-9), and Rayna Molina tripled. Sayde Nichols had two hits for Middle (4-12).
No. 10 EHT 10,
Wildwood Catholic 0
The host Eagles (14-3), 10th in the Elite 11, scored a run in the fifth inning to win the game on the 10-run rule.
Winning pitcher Haley Korsak gave up one hit, walked none and struck out nine. Korsak, Delaney Sullivan and Natalie Stewart each had two hits. The Crusaders dropped to 3-8.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
