EHT baseball holds off Spartans: Roundup

The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored three runs in the first inning and held on to beat visiting Holy Spirit 3-2 on Monday.

The Spartans, ninth in the Elite 11, scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Winning pitcher Justin Sweeney, went five innings and gave up no runs on five hits, with 11 strikeouts and four walks. The Eagles (14-2) had four hits. Tristan Trivers had a hit and an RBI for EHT. Trevor Cohen had two hits for the Spartans (10-7). Spartans pitcher Jayden Shertel went six innings, struck out seven and walked one.

No. 2 St. Augustine 13,

St. Joseph 4

Prep’s Brody McKenzie went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

The visiting Hermits ranked second in the Elite 11, improved to 18-1. Ryan Weingartner was 3 for 4 and Kyle Neri and Ryan Taylor each went 3 for 5 with a double. Josiah Ragsdale had two hits. The Prep had 15 hits. Cohl Mercado hit two doubles for St. Joseph (11-5).

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2,

Central Reg. 0