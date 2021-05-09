EHT, A.C., St. Augustine win overall titles at Atlantic County Rowing Championships

MAYS LANDING — Several teams carried off the bigger trophies at the 15th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Sunday at Lake Lenape.
Egg Harbor Township High School gave a strong performance in both the boys and girls races and won the combined overall points championship. Atlantic City won the girls points championship for the first time. St. Augustine Prep took the boys points title.
EHT won the boys varsity eight race, and Ocean City took the two-boat girls varsity-eight race.
Holy Spirit won the six-boat girls varsity-four final after winning its heat, and Absegami won the boys varsity-four race.
"Awesome," said EHT boys crew coach John Kelley about winning the overall points title. "I've been working with the kids three years now, and I've watched them grow up and get better. I'm proud of the team. Every kid on the team deserves credit for it, and every kid got credit."
The Atlantic City girls won the lightweight four and varsity quad races on the way to winning the girls championship.
"That (winning the trophy) was a shocker, but we won two races and placed in some others," Atlantic City girls crew coach Sean Duffey said. "It's a surprise, because we only have 20 girls, but they love to race and they raced well today."
St. Augustine won the boys second eight race and placed in other races to win the title.
"I thought the team raced very well today," St. Augustine coach Ray D'Amico said. "It was a different year but a fulfilling year. Everyone on our team competed for a medal today, and that was the goal. Winning the points trophy was the cherry on the cake."
The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight dominated and pulled away to win in 5 minutes, 13.78 seconds, beating St. Augustine and Absegami by open water. The Eagles crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Gage Thomas, Jimmy Curry, Justin Kent, Nik Simone, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.
"We only beat St. Augustine by 1.5 seconds last week (EHT took third at the Philadelphia City Championships), but we had a real good week of practice and made some rigging adjustments in the boat," said Kent, an 18-year-old senior. "We had a real good race. Now we'll focus on getting faster for the Stotesbury Cup (on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia)."
Ocean City won the girls varsity eight race by open water in 6:04.92, beating Atlantic City. The Red Raiders lineup included stroke Alexis O'Keefe, Viva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Vanessa Karayiannis, Lorna Connell, Sophie Gartner, Sophia Keir, Haley Strickland and coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow.
"It was a good race, and it went well," said O'Keefe, a senior and Brigantine resident. "It was our last Lake Lenape race, and we gave it our all. It's been two years since we've been in a medal race, and it's nice to get a trophy and have it be gold."
The Absegami boys varsity four won in 5:35.20. The Braves crew included stroke Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, Christian Gunn-Saye, bow Anthony Del Pezzo and coxswain Sarah Pao.
Holy Spirit won the girls varsity four race in 6:28.30. The Spartans lineup consisted of stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.
The Atlantic City girls lightweight four included stroke Sara Tran, Cass Scott, Alex Siganos, bow Madolin Bergman and coxswain Jenna Chen. The Vikings girls quad crew consisted of stroke Winnie Wong, Kara Graybill, Madelyn Fox and Julia Logue.
The St. Augustine second eight lineup was made up of stroke Tucker Clark, Jerry Klein, Evan Cornog, Adam Williams, Ayden Pulman, Matt Domingo, Graham Alessi, bow Greyson Sapio and coxswain Gary Mazza.
The EHT girls team won the junior four, varsity double and novice four divisions and won two others which were uncontested. The Eagles junior four included stroke Lauren Greenleaf, Abby Armstrong, Raiven Vargas bow Emma French and coxswain Tali's Denafo. Greenleaf and Kona Glenn made up the varsity double, and the novice four included stroke Isabella Mardigian, Lauren Wenzell, Alexandra Brown, bow Nicole Zimmerman and coxswain Madeline Coyle.
The EHT boys novice eight won in 5:38.30. The Eagles included stroke Richmond Rubi, Thomas Routt, Mike Wojciechowicz, Ryan Manning, James Garoh, Mike Boyle, Aiden Schwartz, bow Ethan Paine and coxswain Tyler Heinze.
Holy Spirit's Phil Seeger won the boys single division in 5:41.34. Spartans Ryan Chavez and Aidan Driscoll won the boys double race. Ocean City's Ethan Gieseler, Colin Randles, Charlie Cole, Fred Green and coxswain Victoria Parks won the boys junior four race. O.C.'s Colin Abbott, Patrick Cupit, Ian Crowley, Jack Reischke and coxswain Liam Goucher won the boys novice four race.
The winning Holy Spirit girls novice eight included Chloe Cooke, Peyton Ballard, Angelina Bell, Cecelia Bell, Makayla Cappuccino, Reese Mason, Caroline Spina, Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Bri Petruzzi.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
