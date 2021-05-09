EHT, A.C., St. Augustine win overall titles at Atlantic County Rowing Championships

St. Augustine won the boys second eight race and placed in other races to win the title.

"I thought the team raced very well today," St. Augustine coach Ray D'Amico said. "It was a different year but a fulfilling year. Everyone on our team competed for a medal today, and that was the goal. Winning the points trophy was the cherry on the cake."

The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight dominated and pulled away to win in 5 minutes, 13.78 seconds, beating St. Augustine and Absegami by open water. The Eagles crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Gage Thomas, Jimmy Curry, Justin Kent, Nik Simone, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.

"We only beat St. Augustine by 1.5 seconds last week (EHT took third at the Philadelphia City Championships), but we had a real good week of practice and made some rigging adjustments in the boat," said Kent, an 18-year-old senior. "We had a real good race. Now we'll focus on getting faster for the Stotesbury Cup (on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia)."

Ocean City won the girls varsity eight race by open water in 6:04.92, beating Atlantic City. The Red Raiders lineup included stroke Alexis O'Keefe, Viva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Vanessa Karayiannis, Lorna Connell, Sophie Gartner, Sophia Keir, Haley Strickland and coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow.