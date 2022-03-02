Egg Harbor Township boys swarm over Clearview Regional

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Jay-Nelly Reyes and Carlos Lopez of the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team trapped a Clearview Regional ball handler just over halfcourt Wednesday.

The Clearview dribbler spun and threw a bounce pass right to EHT’s DJ Germann, who drove the other way for an uncontested layup.

That second-quarter play typified how the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal unfolded.

Third-seeded EHT started fast and overwhelmed sixth-seeded Clearview 75-36. The Eagles jumped to an 18-3 first-quarter lead. EHT (23-3) will play at second-seeded Lenape in the semifinals 6 p.m. Friday.

“We played with confidence,” EHT senior center Anthony Colon said. “We executed the game plan.”

Colon scored 22, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Senior guard Carlos Lopez scored 21 and contributed five rebounds and three assists. Junior guard DJ Germann had five steals and four assists. Senior forward Reyes scored 14 and had three steals.

“Tonight is us I won’t say at our best because we can play better. We still had some sloppy turnovers,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “But tonight is a little inkling of what we’re capable of when we’re all locked in.”

Clearview (19-8) entered Wednesday having won seven of its last eight games.

But EHT started in a full-court press and swarmed all over the Pioneers. At times, the Eagles appeared to have more than five players the court as they seemed to get their hands on every pass Clearview made.

“We’re fast. We’re athletic,” Lopez said. “We’re faster than most teams we play. The full-court press is to our advantage.”

The Pioneers began in a box-and-one on Lopez. It didn’t slow him down. He scored 10 points in the first quarter.

Lopez sank three foul shots to begin a 14-0 run that gave the Eagles a 15-point lead with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter. Lopez scored three more baskets during that stretch, including a 3-pointer. Germann finished the surge with a baseline drive.

"I’ve seen the box-and-one before,” Lopez said. “We have plays to beat the box-and-one. We knew what was going to happen.”

Clearview never got closer than 21 points in the second half. Germann drew roars from the crowd in the third quarter with a steal and alley-oop pass to Colon for a two-handed dunk.

Germann missed Monday’s first-round win over ACIT with a sore wrist. His defense and ability to push the ball up the court helped EHT play at a faster pace Wednesday.

“People don’t understand DJ is the key to our team,” Colon said. “He finds everybody. He’s an unselfish player.”

Lenape advanced to the semifinals with a lopsided win over Millville on Wednesday. Lenape features one of the state’s top players in senior guard and Rutgers University recruit Derek Simpson.

“It’s going to be a tough environment,” Bell said of Lenape. “That’s a really, really good team. We’re going to have to play our best. I think we’re up for it.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.