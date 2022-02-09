Egg Harbor Township boys pound St. Augustine in battle of CAL elite

Colon flashed parts of his game he hasn’t shown all season Wednesday. He worked effectively in the pick-and-roll with both Lopez and EHT junior guard DJ Germann. Lopez found open teammates for baskets and punctuated the win with a two-handed, fourth-quarter dunk off a lob from Germann.

“I’ve said since the beginning of the year that Anthony Colon is an X-factor for us,” Bell said. “He can do a lot of things that other people don’t know about that I see every day in practice. We know when games start to matter we’re going to need those things from him.”

Wednesday’s matchup was one of the most anticipated of the season. St. Augustine (17-1) entered undefeated and ranked No. 4 in The Press’ Elite 11. EHT (18-2) is in the midst of the best regular season in school history and is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Fans nearly filled three sides of the Eagles’ spacious gym.

EHT took control from the start. Lopez scored EHT’s first basket on a long-range 3-pointer. He sank two more shots from beyond the arc in the first eight minutes.

“I felt like as soon as I made that first 3,” Lopez said, “we were going to win the game.”

