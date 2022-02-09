Egg Harbor Township boys pound St. Augustine in battle of CAL elite

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Anthony Colon returned here from Florida for nights like Wednesday.
Colon scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and had four assists, four blocks and two steals to propel the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 76-51 win over St. Augustine Prep in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
Colon’s effort complemented an outstanding game from EHT guard Carlos Lopez, who sank 6 of 9 3-point attempts to score a game-high 25. With the win, EHT should be the No. 1 seed in the CAL tournament, which starts Feb. 18.
“This is as big as a win as it gets,” Colon said. “We wanted to show who we really are.”
Colon played his junior season in Orlando because he wanted to have a full season. The 2021 New Jersey season was shortened by COVID-19. But the 6-foot-5 senior returned to EHT for this season to play with the friends he grew up with. Colon said EHT will always be his home and EHT coach Cameron Bell is like a second father to him.
“There’s nothing like public school basketball,” Bell said, “playing with the friends you grew up with, that you went to grade school and middle school with. That’s exactly the draw that drew him back — his buddies, his friends.”
Colon flashed parts of his game he hasn’t shown all season Wednesday. He worked effectively in the pick-and-roll with both Lopez and EHT junior guard DJ Germann. Lopez found open teammates for baskets and punctuated the win with a two-handed, fourth-quarter dunk off a lob from Germann.
“I’ve said since the beginning of the year that Anthony Colon is an X-factor for us,” Bell said. “He can do a lot of things that other people don’t know about that I see every day in practice. We know when games start to matter we’re going to need those things from him.”
Wednesday’s matchup was one of the most anticipated of the season. St. Augustine (17-1) entered undefeated and ranked No. 4 in The Press’ Elite 11. EHT (18-2) is in the midst of the best regular season in school history and is ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Fans nearly filled three sides of the Eagles’ spacious gym.
EHT took control from the start. Lopez scored EHT’s first basket on a long-range 3-pointer. He sank two more shots from beyond the arc in the first eight minutes.
“I felt like as soon as I made that first 3,” Lopez said, “we were going to win the game.”
The Eagles took the lead for good with a 17-4 run that closed the first quarter and gave them a 12-point lead. The Hermits never got closer than nine points the rest of the way. EHT led by double digits for the entire second half.
In addition to Colon and Lopez, Germann excelled with eight assists. Aaron Bullock came off the EHT bench and drew roars from the crowd with an acrobatic dunk.
Sophomore forward Elijah Brown led the Hermits with 14.
“They just beat us,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “There’s not much else I can say. Defensively, we couldn’t stop them, and they didn’t miss. They were good, and we were bad.”
Wednesday could have been the first of two matchups between the teams. They could meet again in the CAL Tournament. Wednesday’s win gives the Eagles plenty of momentum heading into the postseason.
EHT has not been known as a boys basketball power.
“This shows other teams that we’re not here to play (around),” Colon said. “They know EHT’s background, but right now EHT is on the map.”
St. Augustine;10 19 14 8 - 51
EHT;22 18 18 18 – 76
SA-Fox 9, Bethea 12, Brown 14, Okebiorun 4, Kouser 5, Schleicher 3, Plenn 4
EHT-Lopez 25, Germann 6, Reyes 9, Glenn 8, Colon 21, Bullock 4, Miral 3
