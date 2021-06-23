Dot Cartica remembered as one of the pioneers of South Jersey high school field hockey

Dot Cartica was coaching girls basketball at St. Joseph High School in 1972 when she got the idea her undersized players would have more success at field hockey.

She was right.

Cartica started the St. Joseph field hockey program that year and was the head coach through the 1995 season. St. Joe was one of the early field hockey powers of the Cape-Atlantic League after the CAL Field Hockey League began in 1974. Following a 16-1-4 final season in 1995, Cartica's career field hockey coaching record at St. Joseph stood at 253-52-63.

Her teams won 14 CAL or CAL National Conference titles.

She was one of the pioneers of the sport, which has greatly expanded in the area since then. Hundreds of girls have gone on to play field hockey in college since those early years.

Cartica died at age 90 on June 17 following a brief illness, but she won't be forgotten.

Jackie Marinella Kincaid, Cartica's goddaughter, was a former St. Joseph goalie for CAL championship teams in 1977-79.

Kincaid, a 1981 graduate, went on to be a goalie at La Salle University and later became an assistant coach for Cartica.

