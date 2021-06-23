Dot Cartica remembered as one of the pioneers of South Jersey high school field hockey

Dot Cartica was coaching girls basketball at St. Joseph High School in 1972 when she got the idea her undersized players would have more success at field hockey.
She was right.
Cartica started the St. Joseph field hockey program that year and was the head coach through the 1995 season. St. Joe was one of the early field hockey powers of the Cape-Atlantic League after the CAL Field Hockey League began in 1974. Following a 16-1-4 final season in 1995, Cartica's career field hockey coaching record at St. Joseph stood at 253-52-63.
Her teams won 14 CAL or CAL National Conference titles.
She was one of the pioneers of the sport, which has greatly expanded in the area since then. Hundreds of girls have gone on to play field hockey in college since those early years.
Cartica died at age 90 on June 17 following a brief illness, but she won't be forgotten.
Jackie Marinella Kincaid, Cartica's goddaughter, was a former St. Joseph goalie for CAL championship teams in 1977-79.
Kincaid, a 1981 graduate, went on to be a goalie at La Salle University and later became an assistant coach for Cartica.
"She instilled a work ethic in us, and she said, 'If you try something, give it your best,'" said Kincaid, a Hammonton resident. "It was fun to play for Dot. Every Sunday morning we all went to church, then to breakfast and then to practice. Coaching with her I saw a different side of her. She was very open to all suggestions."
Doobie Caprio Morano, a forward, helped St. Joe to CAL National Conference titles in 1982 and 1983. She later played for Lock Haven University, and also came back to be Cartica's assistant coach.
"Dot was very committed and passionate about what she did," said Morano, a Hammonton resident. "She was a force to be reckoned with. She came up to me when I was in ninth grade and I was thinking I'd play soccer. She said, 'You're playing field hockey, not soccer.' I didn't even know what field hockey was.
"She gave endless hours of her time. She was a tough coach with a well-run practice, and we worked very hard. But she always looked out for her players. She was old school, very structured and disciplined. She didn't have to yell. A lot of her former players came back to coach with her."
Shelley Vesely Ortner was Morano's teammate on the St. Joe forward line, and they graduated together in 1984.
"Dot gave us tradition and helped us to bond," said Ortner, now a resident of Atlantic Highlands, in Monmouth County. "We were a family. She was a fantastic role model. Winning felt great but we didn't take anybody lightly and we worked hard."
Morano said practices as a player for Cartica were easy after a win, hard after a loss.
"A lot of sprints," Ortner added.
Coaching field hockey was only the most well-known aspect of Cartica's life. Dorothy "Dot" Molinari was a star athlete at Hammonton High School, graduating in 1948. She married Raymond Cartica in 1953 and they were married 47 years until his death in 2000. She graduated from Glassboro State College and taught physical education, history and driver's training at St. Joseph, and also coached girls basketball and cheerleading. She was a basketball and field hockey official.
Cartica was a devoted Catholic. After retiring from teaching in 1996, she worked as a secretary at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Hammonton until retiring in 2010.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.