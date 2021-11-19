Don Bosco defense stymies St. Augustine in state semifinal

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep football team had not suffered a loss since Aug. 27.
So, the postgame feeling was different Friday.
Don Bosco scored twice in the second half en route to a 17-0 victory over the second-seeded Hermits in a state Non-Public A semifinal game. The sixth-seeded Ironman plays the winner of Saturday's game between fourth-seeded St. Peter’s Prep and top-seeded Bergen Catholic in the final.
“This doesn’t tarnish what these kids accomplished,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said. “After losing (in) August to a tough (Archbishop Spalding-Maryland) team, they went on a run.
“This hurts because they are not used to it. It hasn’t happened since the first game. It is unfortunate for the seniors. Still, this was a heckuva run, and I’m proud of what they accomplished.”
Hermits senior quarterback Trey McLeer made some big plays and kept drives. But he said he could have done more.
“I made mistakes on some key passes,” said McLeer, 17, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. “It wasn’t good enough.”
The Hermits (9-2) are the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11. McLeer threw for 1,137 yards this season. Senior running back Kanye Udoh rushed for 1,498 yards. They put together nine-straight victories since the season-opening loss, and dominated South Jersey.
“I’m proud of my brothers and my teammates,” McLeer said. “The work they put in every week, day in and day out. But we came up short. Can’t do anything about it right now.”
The Hermits started the game on offense, immediately showing their fight. After a high snap that resulted in third-and-17, McLeer rushed 21 yards for the first down. The Hermits drove to Don Bosco’s 20-yard-line, but after a sack were forced to punt.
On the ensuing drive, Don Bosco marched as far as the Hermits’ 13, but settled for Jack Donnelly’s 30-yard field goal to give them a 3-0 lead. The Hermits went three-and-out on their next drive. Don Bosco then turned the ball over on downs.
St. Augustine put together an impressive drive, marching down to the Don Bosco 24, which included two big passes from McLeer — a 22-yard pass to Nasir Hill on third-and-10 and a 9-yard pass to Kenny Selby on fourth-and-5. But the drive stalled after a missed field-goal attempt.
The Hermits trailed 3-0 at halftime.
“The defense played well, they were just on the field too long,” Lancetta said. “We just didn’t sustain offensively. Didn’t convert on third downs, typically we are converting those, and we didn’t. We didn't pass protect well. Offense didn’t do a great job (Friday). We tried. Kudos to (Don Bosco). They are a good football team.”
Don Bosco quarterback Nick Minicucci threw two second-half scores, including a 75-yard pass to Omaree Walker to extend the Ironmen a 10-0 lead. Ethan Acevedo caught a 17-yard pass late in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Don Bosco (7-4) won 12 playoff titles and appeared in the finals 18 times.
On Friday, Udoh rushed for 69 yards, while McLeer added 35. Minicucci finished with 184 passing yards for Don Bosco. Ronnie Heath rushed for 82 yards.
“Don Bosco is a respected football team,” McLeer said. “They came down here and gave us their best. We didn’t show up with our best, and that’s what happens.”
The Non-Public A group is the sixth toughest group in the country, said Lancetta, adding “that speaks volumes to what we are up against.”
To make it to the state semifinals is impressive.
“We are the best team in South Jersey,” Lancetta said. “I don’t think there’s any question about that.”
Lancetta called his senior class “one of the the greatest bunch of leaders of any team that I ever had.”
Some of those seniors, along with McLeer and Udoh, include Denis Jaquez, Nasir Hill, Brady Small, Kenny Selby and Gavin Kennedy, all of whom were standouts on either offense, defense or both.
“They lead by example, and their actions,” Lancetta said.
The Hermits only state title came when they won the state Non-Public I crown in 1995.
And they were close to reaching the state final this season, but St. Augustine just couldn’t find that big play on offense Friday.
“Our senior class, we all did everything possible, all the way back to summer, and we really gave it our all,” McLeer said. “(Friday), it wasn’t good enough.
“But I love my brothers and my teammates.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
