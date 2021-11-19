Don Bosco defense stymies St. Augustine in state semifinal

“I’m proud of my brothers and my teammates,” McLeer said. “The work they put in every week, day in and day out. But we came up short. Can’t do anything about it right now.”

The Hermits started the game on offense, immediately showing their fight. After a high snap that resulted in third-and-17, McLeer rushed 21 yards for the first down. The Hermits drove to Don Bosco’s 20-yard-line, but after a sack were forced to punt.

On the ensuing drive, Don Bosco marched as far as the Hermits’ 13, but settled for Jack Donnelly’s 30-yard field goal to give them a 3-0 lead. The Hermits went three-and-out on their next drive. Don Bosco then turned the ball over on downs.

St. Augustine put together an impressive drive, marching down to the Don Bosco 24, which included two big passes from McLeer — a 22-yard pass to Nasir Hill on third-and-10 and a 9-yard pass to Kenny Selby on fourth-and-5. But the drive stalled after a missed field-goal attempt.

The Hermits trailed 3-0 at halftime.

