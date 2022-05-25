DJ Germann and Hannah Ross sweep sprints at Cape-Atlantic League track and field championships

BRIDGETON — DJ Germann has created some questions for himself this spring track and field season.

Is the Egg Harbor Township High School junior a basketball player who runs track? Or is he a track and field athlete who plays basketball?

“That’s a tough decision,” Germann said. “Let’s just say I play both.”

Germann won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Cape-Atlantic League individual championships at Bridgeton on Wednesday.

His success continued his standout season. Before this spring, he was known for basketball. This past winter, he starred at guard and averaged 12.4 points for the Eagles, who reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.

Injuries and circumstances prevented Germann from making a name for himself on the track before this season. The pandemic canceled his freshman spring season. He missed time because of a fracture in his lower back last spring.

“I always ran track all my life,” Germann said. “I never knew I was going to be this good. I ended up coming out and working hard every day.”

Conditions at Bridgeton were not ideal. The sun was out, but the sprinters ran into a strong headwind.

Germann won the 100 in 11.14 seconds and the 200 in 22.56 seconds.

His best times this season are 10.67 in the 100 and 21.78 in the 200.

EHT coach Ryan Smith said nothing rattles Germann.

“He comes out here and competes in calm nature in a violent type of sport where you have to run as fast as you possibly can,” Smith said. “He’s young in this sport. It’s cool to see his success so far.”

Wednesday’s meet featured the CAL’s top athletes in each event. It was the first time the meet was held since 2019. The pandemic canceled it in 2020 and 2021.

In other events, Ahmad Fogg of EHT won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 44 feet, 11 inches and long jump with a personal-best distance of 22-3.5.

“This means a lot,” Fogg said. “Sometimes I have struggles doing it when it matters. I really had to put it together. I believed in myself, and I did it.”

Fogg's and Germann’s efforts highlighted a standout day by EHT. Other Eagles winners were James Mahana (javelin, shot put); Malachi Wesley (110 hurdles) and Isaiah Glenn (high jump).

‘We’re just a bunch of hard workers,” Fogg said of the Eagles. “We don’t have to be flashy. We don’t need the matching outfits. We just go to practice, get to work, and come out here and get it done.”

In the girls events, Hannah Ross of Absegami swept the 100 and 200 dashes. Keira Phillips of Middle Township finished first in the 400 hurdles and 800 run. Camryn Dirkes of Mainland won the triple jump and broke her own school record with a leap of 38 feet, 5.5 inches.

