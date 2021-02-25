Diante Miles' 32 points, Seamus Fynes' triple-double lead Wildwood

Diante Miles scored 32 points and had six rebounds and three blocks to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 69-39 win over host Pennsville on Thursday.

The Warriors (11-1), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, dominated the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Seamus Fynes added 12 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds, and Omarion McNeal had 11 points, three blocks and six rebounds. Ernie Troiano had four steals, and Junior Hans had eight assists.

David Muntz led Pennsville (1-11) with 13 points and six rebounds.

Wildwood: 26 13 21 9 — 69

Pennsville: 2 13 10 14 — 39

No. 2 St. Joseph 91,

Buena Regional 33

The visiting Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-1. Buena dropped to 0-8. No other information was available

From Wednesday

Atlantic Christian 48,

Pilgrim Academy 43