Diante Miles' 32 points, Seamus Fynes' triple-double lead Wildwood

Diante Miles scored 32 points and had six rebounds and three blocks to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 69-39 win over host Pennsville on Thursday.
The Warriors (11-1), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, dominated the first quarter and cruised to the win.
Seamus Fynes added 12 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds, and Omarion McNeal had 11 points, three blocks and six rebounds. Ernie Troiano had four steals, and Junior Hans had eight assists.
David Muntz led Pennsville (1-11) with 13 points and six rebounds.
Wildwood: 26 13 21 9 — 69
Pennsville: 2 13 10 14 — 39
No. 2 St. Joseph 91,
Buena Regional 33
The visiting Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-1. Buena dropped to 0-8. No other information was available
From Wednesday
Atlantic Christian 48,
Pilgrim Academy 43
Malachi Green scored 22 points for Atlantic Christian. The senior added six rebounds and three steals. Aaron Glancey scored nine and had four rebounds and four steals. Jacob Rosie scored seven. Sam Glancey grabbed six rebounds and had five points. Atlantic Christian trailed 28-20 at halftime and 36-32 after three quarters.
Connor Storr led Pilgrim Academy with 20 points.
AC: 12 8 12 16 — 48
PA: 12 16 9 7 — 43
Girls basketball
Jackson Liberty 56,
Barnegat 31
Maura Carney led host Jackson Liberty (7-4) with 16 points, and Chelsea Lavezzo had 14.
For Barnegat (1-8), Cara McCoy scored 13, Isabel Guiro had 11, and Robbiann Erskine added four. McCoy grabbed six rebounds.
Barnegat: 8 4 6 13 — 31
Jackson: 10 15 14 17 — 56
No. 5 OLMA 62,
Bridgeton 42
The Villagers, No. 5 in the Elite 11, upped their season mark to 9-1. Bridgeton fell to 3-7. No other information was available.
From Wednesday
No. 7 Absegami 51,
Cedar Creek 23
Haleigh Schafer led the Braves (5-1) with 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jade Mendoza scored six. Jackie Fortis had eight assists, four points and three rebounds. Jayla McNamara had three rebounds and two rebounds. Gianna Baldino and Dessiah Keyeach each scored two. Ayana Crandell grabbed five rebounds. Absegami is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Jezlyn Cross scored 11 for the Pirates (2-7). Ashley Nicolicchia scored five.
Absegami: 9 14 6 22 — 51
Cedar Crk.: 4 4 9 6 — 23
Point Pleasant Beach 48,
Pinelands Reg. 36
Bridget Dudas scored 13 points for the Wildcats (2-5). Sunni DiElmo scored seven, Kayla Weber and Kayla Davis each had four, Tamar Beaubom and Emily Fence each scored three, and Rocky Towler had two.
Cassidy Burns scored 18 and Allison House scored 12 for Point Pleasant Beach (8-3).
Pinelands: 6 12 8 10 — 36
Point Pl. Be.: 9 11 12 16 — 48
Bowling
From Wednesday
Hammonton 2,
Deptford Twp. 2
H: high game: James Colasurdo 243; high series: 691.
D: high game: Brendon Ault 225; high series: 643.
Of note: The match was a tie because Deptford won game one 853-827 in team scoring and game three in game scoring 911-907, while Hammonton took game two 922-861 and had a 2,658-2,625 edge in total pins.
