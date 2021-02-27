Despite restrictions, high school basketball season carries on

Each school district will use discretion and enact its own restrictions based on facility size — some just allowing parents of seniors while others allow two family members per athlete. Most schools are also livestreaming games.

“It was tough (at first), but we watched every night at home and were thankful for the opportunity to still be able to watch it,” said Kim Troiano, who is the mother of Wildwood basketball triplets Ernie, Dom and Ava Troiano. Ernie and Dom compete for the boys team. Ava is on the girls team.

The triplets are 17-year-old juniors at Wildwood.

“But there is nothing like the energy of being in the stands cheering them on in person,” Kim said Tuesday while watching her sons compete against Gloucester Catholic with a limited crowd. “It’s a huge difference. The fact that I’m here cheering them on, supporting them live and they can hear me, I love it.”

Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley said lost income from ticket sales, concessions and school-themed merchandise hurts more than just the athletic department.

“I know every school is different, but I’m going to tell you, every school in some way, shape or form is hit in a lot of different ways,” Gatley said.