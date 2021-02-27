Despite restrictions, high school basketball season carries on

Steve Normane is just happy to be having a season this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are both positive and negative impacts for indoor high school sports.
The Holy Spirit athletic director would have rented out his gymnasium to host the annual Seagull Classic, an early-season tournament that features top teams in the state. But the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Holy Spirit normally pulls in over $5,000, income that is helpful to the athletic department.
“Obviously, we are losing money on ticket sales and concessions,” Normane said. “It is something we are aware of and we are monitoring.”
With almost empty gymnasiums across the state, that revenue loss is common. The income from each game is used to support the athletic department, each team and the expenses that come with the individual sport and even funds certain student activities. Some programs are impacted more than others.
With a shortened season, most high schools have fewer travel expenses or workers to pay that help run the event, and fewer games means fewer payments for referees. Cape-Atlantic League teams are only permitted to play a 15-game season compared to a regular schedule, which is normally 25 or more games. So much of the income that is being lost this winter is offset by lower expenses.
Ocean City athletic director Geoff Haines and Atlantic City athletic director Chris Ford each said they normally hire security or police at games but are saving money in that regard this season.
Overall, the loss of revenue for some schools is minimal — for now.
“We aren’t playing as many games, so we don’t need that much busing or refs,” Haines said. “I think this year will be a wash. If we don’t get back to normal next year, maybe it’ll be different. But I don’t know.”
Middle Township athletic director Sharon Rementer agreed but said programs have to think outside the box and get creative to raise funds, especially if this continues. Middle, Holy Spirit, Ocean City, Mainland and Atlantic City all have fundraisers, and each individual sport also raises its own funds. Middle does not have a booster club.
“I’m OK at the current moment, but the long-term effects would suffer, for sure,” Rementer said.
Normane said finances haven’t become a factor and “the main goal here is to make sure these kids play and have a season.
“So, yeah, while we may be losing some revenue, just seeing the kids out on the court is the No. 1 priority,” Normane said.
The outlook of the season improved a bit Feb. 11 when Gov. Phil Murphy announced some fans can now attend indoor high school games. The order allows two parents or guardians per participating athlete to attend each game, with fans not to exceed 35% of the gym’s capacity, or no more than 150 people.
Each school district will use discretion and enact its own restrictions based on facility size — some just allowing parents of seniors while others allow two family members per athlete. Most schools are also livestreaming games.
“It was tough (at first), but we watched every night at home and were thankful for the opportunity to still be able to watch it,” said Kim Troiano, who is the mother of Wildwood basketball triplets Ernie, Dom and Ava Troiano. Ernie and Dom compete for the boys team. Ava is on the girls team.
The triplets are 17-year-old juniors at Wildwood.
“But there is nothing like the energy of being in the stands cheering them on in person,” Kim said Tuesday while watching her sons compete against Gloucester Catholic with a limited crowd. “It’s a huge difference. The fact that I’m here cheering them on, supporting them live and they can hear me, I love it.”
Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley said lost income from ticket sales, concessions and school-themed merchandise hurts more than just the athletic department.
“I know every school is different, but I’m going to tell you, every school in some way, shape or form is hit in a lot of different ways,” Gatley said.
Concern for the students tops many lists, which is why Middle decided to sell cardboard fan cutouts at its basketball games. Rementer said the program has sold about 100 cutouts for $20 each, which are displayed on the bleachers. The income goes directly to the students for events like the prom.
Wildwood and Ocean City also have fan cutouts.
“My intent was less about making money and more about giving these kids something to smile about and enjoy coming into an empty gym that would have had normally packed stands,” said Rementer, who noted the Panthers will add more when wrestling and volleyball start.
Middle senior standout Kate Herlihy said before Murphy allowed limited fans that, even though there were only cutouts in the Panthers’ gym, the bench was just as loud and supportive, which gives the players on the court the same energy as it would if fans were in the bleachers.
“But having the cutouts there, yeah, that is fun, too,” Herlihy said with a smile.
That was Rementer’s intention.
“I needed to do something for them,” she said. “It’s cute, and they love seeing their parents that they would have normally seen at the games.”
Most players feel the same way.
“I’m glad that the ADs of the CAL are working hard,” said Egg Harbor Township senior Ahmad Brock, who is playing in his first high school basketball season. “They’ve really created the best situation they could’ve done for us, keeping everyone safe while also still giving seniors one last chance to play. Without their hard work, a lot of seniors and players in general would’ve missed out on what’s turning out to be a successful high school season.”
Brock admitted it is weird to compete in relative silence this winter as it forces teams to create their own energy rather than feeding off the crowd. Some players, such as Samantha Jones of Vineland and Marianna Papazoglou of Wildwood Catholic, compared playing with limited or no fans to a routine practice.
But having limited fans now is better than empty bleachers when the season started in January, which pleases most players and coaches.
“Having fans, it is great and boosts our energy,” Wildwood senior Omarian McNeal said. “It gets us playing better.”
