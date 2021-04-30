Despite lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, fans still not allowed at high school crew events

The Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held May 9 on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, but with no spectators.

There has been no change in area high school crew’s protocol regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the recent lessening of some restrictions statewide.

On Monday Gov. Phil Murphy announced that starting May 10 outdoor gathering limits will increase to 500 and outdoor capacity for large venues, redefined as venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats, will increase to 50% with 6 feet of distance between groups.

The Lake Lenape Sprints regattas were held on six consecutive weeks in Mays Landing, with no spectators allowed.

Dennis Smith Sr., the president of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America, said that the number of people at the event would be ‘unworkable’ if parents were allowed to be there.

“We’ll have a little over 400 rowers for the Atlantic County Championships and if you had two parents there for each child, there would be about 1,300 people in all,” said Dennis Smith Sr., an Egg Harbor Township resident. “We don’t want to exclude the parents but we want to be able to let the kids race.”