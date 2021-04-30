 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, fans still not allowed at high school crew events
0 comments
top story

Despite lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, fans still not allowed at high school crew events

{{featured_button_text}}
041121_spt_crew

On April 10 2021, In Mays Landing, High Schools compete in the Lake Lenape Sprints IV crew regatta.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held May 9 on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, but with no spectators.

There has been no change in area high school crew’s protocol regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the recent lessening of some restrictions statewide.

On Monday Gov. Phil Murphy announced that starting May 10 outdoor gathering limits will increase to 500 and outdoor capacity for large venues, redefined as venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats, will increase to 50% with 6 feet of distance between groups.

The Lake Lenape Sprints regattas were held on six consecutive weeks in Mays Landing, with no spectators allowed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Smith Sr., the president of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America, said that the number of people at the event would be ‘unworkable’ if parents were allowed to be there.

“We’ll have a little over 400 rowers for the Atlantic County Championships and if you had two parents there for each child, there would be about 1,300 people in all,” said Dennis Smith Sr., an Egg Harbor Township resident. “We don’t want to exclude the parents but we want to be able to let the kids race.”

The Atlantic County Championships is the most important local high school crew event of the season.

Most of the area boys and girls crew teams will compete at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. That event also will have no spectators.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News