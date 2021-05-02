Despite lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, fans still not allowed at H.S. crew events

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sue Peterson, the Atlantic County Championships event coordinator, said that the races will be broadcast on Facebook with the name lakelenapecrewracelivestream2021. Peterson is also the president of the Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association.

"We'll hold the entire event on the boathouse side of the lake (not the lighthouse side, where several hundreds of fans usually gather)," Peterson said. "There will be no awards ceremony (which also has a big crowd). We'll hand the medals to the coaches, and they'll distribute them to the kids.

"It's much more difficult this year, but we'll muddle through it. We'll keep all the COVID protocol and take everyone's temperature. It's 100% about the kids, giving them the opportunity to race. The kids and the coaches are very appreciative of it, and they do what they have to do."

Most of the area boys and girls crew teams competed at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships on Saturday and Sunday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. That event also had no spectators.

The Lake Lenape Sprints were held six Saturdays in a row, starting with March 20. Several crews stood out, including the Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight, the Ocean City girls varsity eight, the Holy Spirit girls varsity four and the Absegami boys varsity four.