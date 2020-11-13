Despite lack of playoff, high school football teams are happy for the chance to continue to play

If this was a normal season, the undefeated Ocean City High School football team would be contenders for the South Jersey Group IV championship.
But this is an unprecedented season.
There will be no traditional playoffs or titles due to the COVID-19 shortened season. There will be no trophies presented to the handful of programs that would have celebrated sectional and state championships.
The West Jersey Football League, however, decided to give its top teams some semblance of normalcy and formed a committee that created and seeded four pods.
“Obviously, I’m thrilled to just be included in this pod,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We get an opportunity to play against some of the best teams in South Jersey, and that’s exciting. But selfishly, I would like to compete for a (S.J.) Group IV title.”
Ocean City (5-0) was selected to compete in the second pod and will host St. Joseph Academy (5-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium. Last season, the Red Raiders lost in the sectional finals.
The WJFL, which features 94 teams from Princeton to Wildwood, also scheduled games for some of its other teams that were not selected to a pod.
“But I think all our players are just happy to be playing a meaningful football game,” Smith added. “I think they are thankful for the fact we got this far and are really excited about having another opportunity Friday night.”
The first round of pod games will be played between Friday and Sunday. The winners and losers will meet Nov. 20-21.
The top pod features Winslow Township (5-0), Holy Spirit (5-0), Cherokee (5-0) and Lenape (4-0). The winner could be considered the top team in South Jersey.
St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco noted that, along with COVID-19 concerns that affected every school, his team also had to deal with the threat of the school closing a few months this season and the Diocese of Camden not allowing them to play on their home field.
Last season, the Wildcats lost to rival Holy Spirit in the state Non-Public II championship at Rutgers University. The chance for redemption would have helped ease some of their recent adversities.
“Not having playoffs, I think of the seniors all over that aren’t going to get a chance to play for a championship,” Sacco said. “But there could have been no season at all. Some schools already had their seasons cut short, so we have been fortunate, and there was a lot of praying.”
Millville (2-3) had one of the hardest schedules in South Jersey this season, playing five of the area’s best teams.
The Thunderbolts beat St. Augustine and recently Williamstown, two of the top teams in the region. Millville lost to Ocean City, St. Joseph and Hammonton, teams that all qualified for the playoff pods.
In a normal season, the Thunderbolts would have probably made their sectional bracket based on computer rankings. Instead, they will travel to Delsea Regional (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a consolation game.
“I think the pods were a great idea,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “I think (WJFL President Derryk) Sellers got it right. … I would like to think we would get considered beating two top 15 teams in the state. But our losses, we lost bad and didn’t deserve to be in a pod.”
Thomas added he would have liked to see a fifth pod as there are so many other programs also on the cusp.
Smith agreed.
“It’s really the kind of year you would love to see playoffs because it seems like there are a lot of teams that are pretty evenly matched.” Smith said.
Holy Spirit would have been a contender again to win another state title.
Holy Spirit is a smaller school in terms of enrollment compared to the others in the top pod, but coach A.J. Russo anticipates the competition.
“Based on the fact we are playing football right now, I think this is the next best thing,” Russo said. “We are getting our kids excited about it all, and we are happy to be a part of it and glad to have an opportunity to play in it. … It’s going to be a great opportunity for South Jersey.”
Sacco echoed that.
“I think that any of these teams that can get into a pod or have extra games, it’s fantastic,” Sacco said. “I think they should be given that opportunity if they all stay safe.”
Even though Millville won’t be in a pod, it’s a young team and this season was all about development and learning consistency, Thomas said. And just having games helped that.
Thomas added Millville’s championship is Thanksgiving, when it can win a trophy and earn bragging rights against rival Vineland (2-3).
“I’m just happy to even be playing football,” he said. “I’m happy our guys are playing solid ball.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
