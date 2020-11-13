Despite lack of playoff, high school football teams are happy for the chance to continue to play

In a normal season, the Thunderbolts would have probably made their sectional bracket based on computer rankings. Instead, they will travel to Delsea Regional (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a consolation game.

“I think the pods were a great idea,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “I think (WJFL President Derryk) Sellers got it right. … I would like to think we would get considered beating two top 15 teams in the state. But our losses, we lost bad and didn’t deserve to be in a pod.”

Thomas added he would have liked to see a fifth pod as there are so many other programs also on the cusp.

Smith agreed.

“It’s really the kind of year you would love to see playoffs because it seems like there are a lot of teams that are pretty evenly matched.” Smith said.

Holy Spirit would have been a contender again to win another state title.

Holy Spirit is a smaller school in terms of enrollment compared to the others in the top pod, but coach A.J. Russo anticipates the competition.