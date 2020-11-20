DePaul overcomes slow start to beat Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Jake Inserra and his Ocean City High School football teammates almost did not have a game Friday night.
But the lights were on at Carey Stadium, there were socially-distanced and enthusiastic fans in attendance, and the Ferris wheel on the Ocean City Boardwalk was lit with various colors.
The stage was set for the Red Raiders to continue their dominant season. But Ocean City did not get the result it wanted.
The previously undefeated Red Raiders lost 49-22 to North Jersey Non-Public power DePaul Catholic from Wayne, Passaic County.
Ocean City (6-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
“We definitely came out pretty confident,” said Inserra, who had a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter to give Ocean City a 9-0 lead.
Red Raiders senior tight end and linebacker Brad Jamison had a sack early in the first quarter that resulted in a fumble and safety.
The loose ball trickled from DePaul’s 10-yard line into its end zone. The Spartans recovered but were met with a host of Ocean City defenders for the two-point play.
Ocean City senior quarterback Joe Repetti had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter that extended the lead to 16-7. But the Red Raiders gave up two quick scores and trailed 21-16 at halftime.
“We definitely gave them a good shot in the first half, but we just kind of crumbled apart in the second half,” said Inserra, a 17-year-old senior from Upper Township. “But we definitely gave a good effort.”
Ocean City was scheduled to host Camden for the West Jersey Football League Pod B championship Friday. But on Wednesday morning, Camden officials informed Ocean City that its team doctor advised the Panthers not to travel due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Red Raiders offered to take the 62-mile trip to Camden, but the Panthers declined the offer. DePaul was supposed to play at Don Bosco Prep this week, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.
With the Red Raiders and DePaul both needing games, the Spartans volunteered to take the two hour, 140-mile trek to Ocean City.
Ocean City coach Kevin Smith asked his seniors if they wanted to accept, and they did.
“We knew what we were getting ourselves into when we booked the game,” Smith said. “We knew we would have to play a really clean football game, and we did for nearly a half there. (We) started turning the ball over. … That just swung the momentum, and they are just too good to give them opportunities like that.”
Ocean City had four turnovers, including a fumble on the second-half kickoff that led to a DePaul touchdown to extend its lead to 28-16.
After two more third-quarter turnovers, DePaul led 49-16.
DePaul quarterback Andrew Butler had four passing TDs and ran for two scores. A’Khoury Lyde had two receiving TDs.
Ocean City’s Jamison caught a 21-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Riley Gunnels to cap the scoring.
“I’m really proud of these guys for accepting the challenge,” Smith said. “The fact that they all jumped at the opportunity to play a team like this, I think speaks volumes about who they are.”
When Camden backed out, Smith said his team was very disappointed. But being able to make play a top-team in the state in lieu of its scheduled championship game was better than nothing.
DePaul had not played since Oct. 23.
“It was definitely awesome,” Inserra said. “We were worried we weren’t going to have a game, so props to them for driving out here two hours to give us a game. I’m definitely grateful to just have another one.
“Once Camden backed out and we got this new game, we weren’t even thinking about (not having the championship game) anymore.”
Smith asked his players in the postgame huddle how they will respond to this loss when they travel to Pleasantville at 10 a.m. Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving game.
“We just have to come back,” Inserra said. “We just have to keep putting in work next week and prepare for our last game.”
Smith echoed that.
“We will rebound,” he said. “No doubt about it. This is a high-character group of kids, and we always say whether it’s good or bad, we are going to deal with it that night and move on.
“So (Saturday) morning we will come in and be 100% focused on Pleasantville.”
DePaul Catholic;7 14 28 0
Ocean City;9 7 0 6
FIRST QUARTER
OC— Safety
OC—Inserra 1 run (McGonigle kick)
DP— Lyde 55 pass from Butler (Wilderson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
OC— Repetti 2 run (McGonigle kick)
DP— Butler 1 run (Wilderson kick)
DP— Lisitano 10 pass from Butler (Wilderson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
DP— White 2 run (Wilderson kick)
DP— Lyde 23 pass from Butler (Wilderson kick)
DP— Ferguson 26 pass from Butler (Wilderson kick)
DP— Butler 1 run (Wilderson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
OC— Jamison 21 pass from Gunnels (McGonigle kick)
RECORDS— Ocean City 6-1; DePaul Catholic 3-2
DePaul beats Ocean City in football
