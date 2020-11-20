DePaul overcomes slow start to beat Ocean City

“We definitely gave them a good shot in the first half, but we just kind of crumbled apart in the second half,” said Inserra, a 17-year-old senior from Upper Township. “But we definitely gave a good effort.”

Ocean City was scheduled to host Camden for the West Jersey Football League Pod B championship Friday. But on Wednesday morning, Camden officials informed Ocean City that its team doctor advised the Panthers not to travel due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Red Raiders offered to take the 62-mile trip to Camden, but the Panthers declined the offer. DePaul was supposed to play at Don Bosco Prep this week, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

With the Red Raiders and DePaul both needing games, the Spartans volunteered to take the two hour, 140-mile trek to Ocean City.

Ocean City coach Kevin Smith asked his seniors if they wanted to accept, and they did.

“We knew what we were getting ourselves into when we booked the game,” Smith said. “We knew we would have to play a really clean football game, and we did for nearly a half there. (We) started turning the ball over. … That just swung the momentum, and they are just too good to give them opportunities like that.”