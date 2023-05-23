HAMMONTON — Earlier this season, the Mainland Regional High School softball team probably would have lost the game it played Tuesday.

Denver Obermeyer hit a home run and a double and knocked in four runs to lead the 10th-seeded Mustangs to a 6-4 win over No. 7 seed Hammonton in a South Jersey Group III first-round game. Mainland led 6-0 after four innings and then held off a Blue Devils comeback.

“Earlier in the year, we were kind of folding at the end,” Mainland coach Brian Smith said. “Things would go wrong, and we’d let the game get away from us. What we’ve been doing these past two weeks is finishing games. We’ve talked all year: Quality teams finish games.”

Obermeyer symbolizes how far Mainland has come this season. The junior third baseman struggled early and was dropped in the batting order. She recently moved back to the No. 2 spot in the order.

“It was definitely a rough start to the season, and I definitely had to make an adjustment,” Obermeyer said. “I knew I had to help my team out.”

Obermeyer showed her versatility at the plate Tuesday. She sacrificed a runner to second base with a perfectly placed bunt in her first at-bat to help the Mustangs score twice in the top of the first.

In her second at-bat, Obermeyer flashed her power. She pulled a ball deep over the left-field fence for a two-run home run, her eighth of the season. The ball clanged off the fence of the adjacent Hammonton junior varsity field.

“I didn’t see it hit the fence, but apparently it went pretty deep,” Obermeyer said. “Everybody was really hyped. I think that got the whole team outrageous and fired up.”

In her third at-bat, Obermeyer knocked in two runs with a two-out double in the fourth to make it 6-0 Mainland.

“I was most impressed with the third at-bat,” Smith said. “It was a 3-2 count. We had runners on second and third just getting the ball, putting in play, dropping it in front of the left fielder. Those two huge runs for us to pick up.”

Meanwhile, Mainland pitcher Bella D’Agostino (seven strikeouts) did not allow a hit in the first three innings, but she and the Mustangs had to survive some shaky moments in the later innings. Hammonton (8-13) scored twice in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Mainland lead to two runs. D’Agostino, however, retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

“It was a little bit heart pounding,” Smith said. “I would have liked a few more runs there, but the girls did an outstanding job finishing the game.”

In addition to Obermeyer and D’Agostino, leadoff hitter Rayna Molina sparked the Mustangs with three runs scored. Joslyn Adams and Olivia Hull also knocked in runs for Mainland. Ava Divello scored two runs for Hammonton. Riley Lancaster and Jadyn Barker each contributed RBI singles for the Blue Devils.

Mainland (10-10) has won seven of its last nine games. The Mustangs seem to be having fun. They piled their gloves on top of Obermeyer’s head as she talked to reporters after Tuesday’s win.

The Mustangs will play at second-seeded Moorestown (19-4) in the quarterfinals Friday. Moorestown beat 15th-seeded Timber Creek 5-0 in Tuesday’s first-round.

“We’ve been going pretty well,” Smith said. “We feel confident. We’re believing in ourselves. The way we feel is we can beat anybody in the bracket. We’re going to be positive. Our energy is high right now.”

Almost as high as the pile of gloves on top of Obermeyer's head.

Mainland 202 200 0—6 8 0

Hammonton 000 022 0—4 5 2

2B—M: Obermeyer, Adams

HR—M: Obermeyer

WP: D’Agostino LP: Ravenkamp