Defense propels Fighting Clan to first win of season

The Vineland High School football team on Friday beat Mainland Regional 14-13 in a West Jersey Football League game.
It was Vineland’s first win of the season as it improved to 1-3. Mainland fell to 2-3.
Trailing 14-7 late in the fourth, Mainland’s Brody Levin threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Noah Torres but missed the game-tying extra-point attempt.
The Mustangs recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Vineland quickly made an interception to seal the win.
For the Fighting Clan, Jonathan Toney had a 7-yard touchdown run and 14-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Caleb Gandy.
Mainland; 0 7 0 6—13
Vineland; 7 0 7 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
V— Toney 7 run (Garton kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M— Mace 1 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
V— Toney 18 pass from Gandy (Garton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Torres 7 pass from Levin (kick fail)
Records— Vineland 1-3, Mainland 2-3.
Gateway 33,
Wildwood 6
Greg Mitchell scored on a touchdown pass from Ernie Troiano for Wildwood (1-3).
Gateway improved to 2-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.