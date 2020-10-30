 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defense propels Fighting Clan to first win of season
0 comments

Defense propels Fighting Clan to first win of season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivefootball.jpg

The Vineland High School football team on Friday beat Mainland Regional 14-13 in a West Jersey Football League game.

It was Vineland’s first win of the season as it improved to 1-3. Mainland fell to 2-3.

Trailing 14-7 late in the fourth, Mainland’s Brody Levin threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Noah Torres but missed the game-tying extra-point attempt.

The Mustangs recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Vineland quickly made an interception to seal the win.

For the Fighting Clan, Jonathan Toney had a 7-yard touchdown run and 14-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Caleb Gandy.

Mainland; 0 7 0 6—13

Vineland; 7 0 7 0—14

FIRST QUARTER

V— Toney 7 run (Garton kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M— Mace 1 run (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

V— Toney 18 pass from Gandy (Garton kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

M— Torres 7 pass from Levin (kick fail)

Records— Vineland 1-3, Mainland 2-3.

Gateway 33,

Wildwood 6

Greg Mitchell scored on a touchdown pass from Ernie Troiano for Wildwood (1-3).

Gateway improved to 2-1.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News