Davis sends Southern field hockey to second round: Roundup

The Southern Regional field hockey team has advanced to the second round of the South Jersey Group IV tournament.
The sixth-seeded Rams, thanks to a two-goal performance from Olivia Davis, beat 11th-seeded Freehold Township 2-0 in the first round Thursday at home.
Davis netted both of her goals in the third quarter on assists from Cuinn Delly and Bella English. Claire Gosse made two saves in the shutout win.
The Rams will face the fourteenth-seeded Washington Township at home on Tuesday.
Other games
Holy Spirit 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Alex Graffius and Maggie Cella each scored once for the Spartans (8-6). Kira Murray had one assist. Gabby Eaise scored once on an assist Rylee Savage. Our Lady of Mercy fell to 8-10-2.
Girls volleyball
South Jersey Group II first round
(10) Seneca 2, (7) Oakcrest 1: Avery Tatum had 16 assists and 10 service points, five of them being aces, for the Golden Eagles (9-11). Hannah Obiedzinski had seven kills, two digs and eight service points. Grace Yaeger had eleven digs and two assists. Oakcrest fell to 11-10. No further information was available.
Other games
Pinelands Reg. 2, Brick Memorial 0: The Wildcats (16-6) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-17. Bailey Lawrence had 13 service points and nine assists. Jayne Wilkinson had six kills. Caitlyn Downes had seven digs, Molly Quigley-Sanborn had three digs, five assists and four service points. Brick Memorial fell to 15-9.
Southern Reg. 2, Barnegat 1: The Rams (19-11) won by set scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-22. Amanda Floystad had 25 assists and 11 digs. Samantha Hanneman had 14 kills and 16 digs. Jordyn Hamlin had eight kills and 13 digs. Corinne Hughes had eight kills, four blocks and eight service points.
Boys soccer
Cape May Tech. 9, St. Joseph Academy 4: Danny Martin scored a hat trick and had two assists for the Hawks (4-10-1). Matt Panzini, Nick Boehm, Stephen Gittle, Tyler Dille, Mark Richie and Matt Pinto each scored one goal. Adam Dille, Gittle and Panzini each had one assist. Lucas Gehring and Nick Boehm split time in net, Gehring made eight saves, Boehm made four. Andrew Martin scored twice for the Wildcats (0-13). Ty Powell and Anthony Cruz each scored once. Tyler Bowman made 10 saves.
Buena Regional 5, Salem 2: Jaden DelValle scored a hat trick for the Chiefs (9-9-1). Anthony Delgado and Ethan Ennis each had one goal. Jake Harris had three assists. Geoff Blasberg made two saves. Eithan McDonnell-Longo and Irving Talavera each scored once. Alex Gomez and Colin Roy had one assist a piece. Gomez made 12 saves for Salem (1-17).
Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 1: Alex Wise and Roody Ducasse each scored a goal for the Mustangs (3-10). Keenan Crousillat had one assist. Julio Torres-Hernandez scored on an assist from Kyle Askins. Ryan Kopervos made nine saves for Absegami (4-12-1).
Woodstown 1, Lower Cape May Regional 0: Chase Prater scored for Woodstown (13-6-1). Ryan Hopp made five saves in the shutout win. Anderson Ryan made four saves for Lower (8-8-2).
