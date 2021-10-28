Davis sends Southern field hockey to second round: Roundup

Pinelands Reg. 2, Brick Memorial 0: The Wildcats (16-6) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-17. Bailey Lawrence had 13 service points and nine assists. Jayne Wilkinson had six kills. Caitlyn Downes had seven digs, Molly Quigley-Sanborn had three digs, five assists and four service points. Brick Memorial fell to 15-9.

Southern Reg. 2, Barnegat 1: The Rams (19-11) won by set scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-22. Amanda Floystad had 25 assists and 11 digs. Samantha Hanneman had 14 kills and 16 digs. Jordyn Hamlin had eight kills and 13 digs. Corinne Hughes had eight kills, four blocks and eight service points.

Boys soccer

Cape May Tech. 9, St. Joseph Academy 4: Danny Martin scored a hat trick and had two assists for the Hawks (4-10-1). Matt Panzini, Nick Boehm, Stephen Gittle, Tyler Dille, Mark Richie and Matt Pinto each scored one goal. Adam Dille, Gittle and Panzini each had one assist. Lucas Gehring and Nick Boehm split time in net, Gehring made eight saves, Boehm made four. Andrew Martin scored twice for the Wildcats (0-13). Ty Powell and Anthony Cruz each scored once. Tyler Bowman made 10 saves.