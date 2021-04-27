David Hagaman leads No. 5 Spirit past Buena: Roundup

David Hagaman pitched six shutout innings to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to a 9-1 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Hagaman, a West Virginia University commit, struck out 12 and allowed just three hits. Ryan Spina doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Jayden Shertel hit his third homer of the season and finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Trevor Cohen was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Holy Spirit (3-3) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
For the Chiefs (4-3), Tre Carano singled twice. Brady Betts and Dom Caraballo each had a hit. Betts added an RBI.
Lower Cape May Reg. 18,
Pleasantville 0
For the Caper Tigers, (1-3), David MacDonald had three RBIs, two runs scored and two hits, including a home run.
Evan Shoffler had two RBIs, two hits and scored two runs. David Brown doubled. Gabe Salinsky pitched three innings and struck out three.
Joe Gutierrez doubled for Pleasantville (0-3).
Mainland Reg. 21
ACIT 6
Brody Levin had four RBIs and homered for the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 3.
Sam Wood had three hits and three RBIs. Christian Elliott, Mark Elliott and Chase Petty each had two RBIs. Mark Elliott homered and Petty doubled. Brandon Sharkey struck out four in three innings.
For ACIT (0-4), Christian Hawkes had two RBIs and a double. Samuel Austin scored two runs.
From Monday
Cape May Tech 23,
Atlantic Christian 2
Tanner Oliva had a huge day for the Hawks (1-2), going 5 for 5 with seven RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles.
Pat Bean was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Dom Vitello was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Aidan Hofmann was 2 for 2 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Nate Archbold pitched four innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five.
Cedar Creek 10,
Absegami 0
Nate Kennedy struck out nine in four innings to get the win for Cedar Creek.
John McColl and Kennedy each had two hits for Cedar Creek. Christian Coppola and Dan DiGiovannantonio each scored two runs for the Pirates.
Oakcrest 5,
Kings Christian 4
Gavin Healy knocked in the winning run in the top of the seventh for Oakcrest.
Matt Vega got the save. Adrian Firpo hit a two-run triple for Oakcrest. The Falcons improved to 2-3.
Ocean City 11,
Atlantic City 0
Gannon Brady knocked in two runs and Tom Finnegan scored two runs for the Red Raiders. Riley Gunnels (three strikeouts in three innings) and Duke McCarron (four strikeouts in two innings) combined for the shutout.
Gloucester Catholic 11,
Wildwood 0
Ernie Troiano got the only hit of the game for the Warriors (1-3).
Jason Morgan was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Gloucester Catholic
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 14,
Toms River North 0
Joey DeYoung, Zach Washco and Ryan Sininsky each scored three goals for the Rams (2-1).
Sininsky added three assists. Jake Washco scored twice. Jake Cornelius, Shea Hillie and Andrew Mulhollad each scored once. Tyler Sininsky made five saves. Nick Roesch made three.
Toms River North fell to 1-2
Lacey Twp. 12,
Point Pleasant Boro 8
Chase Granit scored seven goals for the Lions. Mike Long, Jake Kownacki, John Dodaro and Diego Wolf each scored once. Wolf added two assists. Mike Walize made 10 saves. Steven Starner won 19 of 24 faceoff draws.
From Monday
Ocean City 12,
Cherokee 9
Brady Rauner led the Red Raiders (4-0) with three goals.
Pat Grimley added two goals and two assists. Jack Davis, Nick Volpe and Jake Schneider all had two goals each. Chris Calabro scored one. Ryan Kroger and Gavin Jackson each had two saves. Cherokee fell to 1-2.
Holy Spirit 11,
Mainland Reg. 4
Stanley Marczyk led the Spartans (3-0) with three goals.
Eric Roman and Sam Phillips each added two, and Christian McKenna, Joseph Reitzler and George Scoles also scored.
Gavin Weis scored two goals for the Mustangs (2-2). Joe DeGaetano and Jack Kwapinski also scored.
Egg Harbor Twp. 16,
Lower Cape May Reg. 6
Gavin Hill led the Caper Tigers with two goals.
Taj Turner and Macky Bonner each had one goal and an assist, and Collin Hassay added a goal. Aiden Franklin had five saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.