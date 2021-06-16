Dave Hagaman pitches Holy Spirit to state Non-Public B title

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Try as he might to treat it like any other game, Dave Hagaman knew Wednesday’s matchup against Morristown-Beard School for the state Non-Public B baseball championship was different.
There was a finality to the contest as it would not only end the season but also the Holy Spirit High senior pitcher’s high school career.
“On my way here, I was a little nervous,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘Listen it’s another game, but it’s your last game.’”
Hagaman delivered a memorable performance, allowing one run and three hits in six innings as Spirit beat Morristown-Beard 7-1 at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park. The victory gave Holy Spirit its fourth state championship in the program’s history and its first since 2015.
“It feels amazing to go out there with these guys and get the win,” said Spirit senior Shane Solari, who sparked the Spartans’ offense with a pair of RBI singles. “We all have faith in each other.”
Spirit got contributions from every part of its lineup.
Ryan Spina knocked in three runs in the top of the sixth inning with a bases-loaded single. Spartans shortstop Steve Petrosh contributed an RBI double.
The Spartans never trailed. Spirit leadoff hitter C.J. Egrie (2 for 4 with two runs scored) set the tone with a single in the top of the first. He then stole second, advanced to third on a swinging bunt and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Spartans.
Hagaman did not allow a hit for the first four innings. He finished with seven strikeouts and walked just one.
“I was just there to fill up the (strike) zone,” Hagaman, a West Virginia recruit, said. “The last couple of starts I’ve been walking too many guys. I just went in there and threw strikes, let them hit the ball, and it worked out for me.”
Hagaman got some help from his fielders. Solari had five putouts in left field.
“I was moving around out there a lot,” Solari said. “I like it like that. It keeps me occupied.”
Spirit’s other standout pitcher Jayden Shertel entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and retired the side in order. The Spartans rushed the field in celebration when the final out was made. Spirit then posed for pictures with the state championship trophy in front of the scoreboard.
“It was the best feeling ever,” Solari said, “to get in the dogpile with those guys and hold the trophy. It was really just a crazy unmatched feeling.”
Spirit (19-9) began the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Spartans, currently ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, played a tough schedule, losing several games early in the season to talented opponents. Spirit started the season 7-6.
But those losses got the Spartans ready for the state tournament. Spirit said its season turned around when it beat Cape-Atlantic League rival Mainland Regional 2-1 on May 10.
“This was the plan,” Spirit coach Steve Normane said. “A lot of people thought I was crazy in the beginning of the year with the schedule we put together. Without the losses in tough games, close games, and then get some wins over Mainland and other schools, without that road we’re not here now. We could have had a much better record but not the same result. It’s not very often a plan works to perfection, but it did.”
Holy Spirit; 201 013 0 — 7 10 1
Morristown Beard; 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
2B—Cohen, Petrosh HS.
HR—Greenaway MB.
WP—Hagaman
LP—DeSantis
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7185
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.