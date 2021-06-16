Dave Hagaman pitches Holy Spirit to state Non-Public B title

Hagaman did not allow a hit for the first four innings. He finished with seven strikeouts and walked just one.

“I was just there to fill up the (strike) zone,” Hagaman, a West Virginia recruit, said. “The last couple of starts I’ve been walking too many guys. I just went in there and threw strikes, let them hit the ball, and it worked out for me.”

Hagaman got some help from his fielders. Solari had five putouts in left field.

“I was moving around out there a lot,” Solari said. “I like it like that. It keeps me occupied.”

Spirit’s other standout pitcher Jayden Shertel entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and retired the side in order. The Spartans rushed the field in celebration when the final out was made. Spirit then posed for pictures with the state championship trophy in front of the scoreboard.

“It was the best feeling ever,” Solari said, “to get in the dogpile with those guys and hold the trophy. It was really just a crazy unmatched feeling.”

Spirit (19-9) began the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Spartans, currently ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, played a tough schedule, losing several games early in the season to talented opponents. Spirit started the season 7-6.