Dave DeWeese retires as Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach

Like many long-term high school coaches, Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach Dave DeWeese has heard the same question after the past several seasons.

How much longer are you going to keep coaching?

DeWeese answered that question Friday.

He told the Crusaders he was retiring as coach after one of the most successful stints in Cape-Atlantic League basketball history.

“I always told people I would just know when it’s time,” he said after he met with the Crusaders.

This summer, DeWeese, 63, coached Wildwood Catholic in the St. Augustine Prep league and ran offseason workouts. But he felt something was missing.

“I know how passionate I am about coaching,” DeWeese said. “I just didn’t have the same commitment, the same energy. I struggled with the feeling the last eight or 10 weeks to see if it was real.”

DeWeese coached 33 years, 18 as a head coach. He finished with a career record of 324-176.

The Crusaders became a Cape-Atlantic League, South Jersey and state power under DeWeese. Wildwood Catholic won CAL titles in 2014 and from 2018-20.