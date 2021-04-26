 Skip to main content
Dave Appolonia's 3-run blast helps No. 4 EHT surge past Hammonton
HAMMONTON — The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team needed someone to restore order Monday afternoon.

Dave Appolonia did it with one swing.

Appolonia’s three-run home run propelled the Eagles to a 14-6 win over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Egg Harbor (4-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Appolonia’s blast gave EHT a lead it never relinquished.

“You saw what happened after (the home run),” Appolonia said. “We broke it open. We carried that momentum.”

Monday’s game was a matchup of division contenders. The contest did not unfold the way EHT envisioned. The Eagles walked eight batters and committed three errors in the first three innings.

“We started off shaky,” Appolonia said.

The Eagles trailed 4-2 when Appolonia came to the plate with two outs and two runners on in the top of the fifth inning. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior infielder lined a fastball over the fence in right-center. Hammonton’s field measures 412 feet to dead center. Appolonia’s blast probably traveled somewhere around 400 feet.

“That was the farthest ball I’ve ever hit,” he said.

EHT broke the game open with eight runs in the top of the seventh. Justin Sweeney finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Ethan Dodd pitched the final three innings for the win and knocked in two runs.

Jared Beebe went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Hammonton (2-2).

EHT coach Bryan Carmichael acknowledged that Appolonia’s home run erased some sloppy play.

“High school baseball, you can’t live by (the three-run home run),” Carmichael said. “I’m glad we came out and swung the bats today because we’ve been a little suspect with the bats in the first three games. But fielding the baseball and getting ahead of hitters and throwing strikes, not very good today. “

Still, the Eagles are undefeated. Carmichael said EHT, like many teams, is still finding its way after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

“Hammonton is a good baseball team,” Carmichael said. “I’ve only seen these (EHT) guys play baseball for two to three weeks. We had a completely different lineup (Monday) than we did last Monday. I told the kids it will be evolving until we figure it out.”

EHT 020 031 8 – 14 10 5

Hammonton 020 201 1 – 6 4 1

2B: EHT, Sweeney, Mejia, Velardi

HR: EHT, Appolonia

WP: Dodd LP: Humphries

Records: 4-0; Hammonton 2-2

Contact Michael McGarry:

609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

