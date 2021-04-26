Dave Appolonia's 3-run blast helps No. 4 EHT surge past Hammonton

HAMMONTON — The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team needed someone to restore order Monday afternoon.

Dave Appolonia did it with one swing.

Appolonia’s three-run home run propelled the Eagles to a 14-6 win over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Egg Harbor (4-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Appolonia’s blast gave EHT a lead it never relinquished.

“You saw what happened after (the home run),” Appolonia said. “We broke it open. We carried that momentum.”

Monday’s game was a matchup of division contenders. The contest did not unfold the way EHT envisioned. The Eagles walked eight batters and committed three errors in the first three innings.

“We started off shaky,” Appolonia said.

The Eagles trailed 4-2 when Appolonia came to the plate with two outs and two runners on in the top of the fifth inning. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior infielder lined a fastball over the fence in right-center. Hammonton’s field measures 412 feet to dead center. Appolonia’s blast probably traveled somewhere around 400 feet.

“That was the farthest ball I’ve ever hit,” he said.