Dave Appolonia scores winning run for No. 6 EHT in bottom of 7th: Roundup

Egg Harbor Township High School’s Dave Appolonia scored the winning run on a seventh-inning wild pitch Saturday as the Eagles baseball team beat visiting Shawnee 5-4. EHT (3-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Appolonia went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Frank Wright added a hit and an RBI. Ethan Dodd was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no hits in two innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Oskar Heino had two hits for Shawnee (1-2), and Nick O’Brien doubled.

Schalick 10,

ACIT 0

Schalick (2-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. Jarrett Pokrovsky pitched a one-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

From Friday

Middle Twp. 10,

ACIT 6

Michael Adelizzi had two RBIs for the Panthers (1-2). Ben Harris singled twice. Luke Salvo and Ethan Pfeiffer scored two runs. Colin Laughlin and Salvo each doubled. Ethan Pfeiffer went seven innings, striking our four.