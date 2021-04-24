Dave Appolonia scores winning run for No. 6 EHT in bottom of 7th: Roundup

Egg Harbor Township High School’s Dave Appolonia scored the winning run on a seventh-inning wild pitch Saturday as the Eagles baseball team beat visiting Shawnee 5-4. EHT (3-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Appolonia went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Frank Wright added a hit and an RBI. Ethan Dodd was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no hits in two innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Oskar Heino had two hits for Shawnee (1-2), and Nick O’Brien doubled.
Schalick 10,
ACIT 0
Schalick (2-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. Jarrett Pokrovsky pitched a one-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
From Friday
Middle Twp. 10,
ACIT 6
Michael Adelizzi had two RBIs for the Panthers (1-2). Ben Harris singled twice. Luke Salvo and Ethan Pfeiffer scored two runs. Colin Laughlin and Salvo each doubled. Ethan Pfeiffer went seven innings, striking our four.
Kevin Keil singled twice and had two RBIs for ACIT (0-2). Quinton Klein had three hits and two runs scored. Carmine Sausto had two singles. Samuel Austin scored twice. Sean Kellerman pitched 4 2/3 innings ad struck out two.
Millville 15,
St. Joseph 4
The visiting Thunderbolts (3-0) had 14 hits and won the game in six innings on the 10-run rule. Brock Mercado homered for St. Joseph (3-1).
Cape May Tech 10,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Cape May Tech’s Tanner Oliva pitched a one-hitter in six innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. The visiting Hawks (1-2) scored five runs in the sixth inning and won in the bottom of the inning on the 10-run rule. Oliva went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and five RBIs. Tyler McDaniel had a hit and two RBIs, and Joel Sheptock had a hit and two runs.
Lower fell to 0-3.
Penns Grove 10,
Wildwood 4
Josh Vallese scored two runs for Wildwood (1-2). Ernie Troiano had two hits and two RBIs. Nick Cripps had two hits. Dom Troiano pitched five innings and struck out five. For Penns Grove (1-1), Marv Vong had two hits and two RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Southern Regional 15,
Jackson Liberty 2
Rylee Johnson led Southern (2-1) with seven goals and added two assists. Sophia Cooney added three goals, and Casey McBride had four assists. Lauren Ricci made two saves in the win. Jackson Liberty fell to 0-2.
From Friday
Lacey Twp. 12,
Jackson Memorial 3
Kayleigh Flanegan scored five goals for the Lions (2-0). Madison MacGillivray scored twice. Shyanne Nurifora had three assists, and Cayli Biele had two assists. Biele, Delaney Dittenhofer, Bell Maddie and Nurifora each scored once. Maeve Meehan made six saves.Kelly Bryant made six saves for Jackson Memorial (1-2).
Girls volleyball
From Friday
Cedar Creek 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
The visiting Pirates won with scores of 25-22 and 25-19. Kileen McNeill had six kills, a block and two digs for Cedar Creek (12-4). Amanda Purdy had five kills, five digs and two service points, and Sarah Goodrich added five digs, 16 assists and six service points. Gianna Cox contributed five kills and three service points, and Ella Crawford had 13 digs, nine service points and four aces. OLMA fell to 11-6.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
