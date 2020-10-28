Dakota Ludman scores twice in Middle's 4-1 win over Mainland

LINWOOD — The Middle Township High School field hockey team had two games last week — a tie with Millville and a loss to Ocean City.
The Panthers wanted to get back in the win column Wednesday. Dakota Ludman helped make that happen.
The senior scored twice to lead Middle to a 4-1 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League East Region game. The Panthers improved to 6-1-1.
The 18-year-old Middle Township resident scored both her goals in the first half, including with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to give her tan a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Those early goals helped build confidence and relaxation for the Panthers, Ludman said.
“Of course it feels great to win again,” Ludman said. “The tie (1-1 with Millville on Oct. 19) and the loss (1-0 to Ocean City on Oct. 20) just pushed us to play harder.
“It felt great to give (her team) that start to give them motivation to keep pushing.”
Middle coach Janina Perna agreed.
“I think that tie and the loss were really great games, and they were the most tested we’ve been all season,” Perna said. “It just gets us prepared for the next game so, when we face the Mainland’s, we have now been battle-tested because, before that, we weren’t.
“It really prepared us for a tougher team like Mainland.”
Middle senior Hannah Urbaczewski had an unassisted goal just 58 seconds into the second half to give her team a 3-0 lead. She also had assist.
Middle kept the Mustangs (3-3) scoreless until late in the third quarter when Mainland senior Casey Murray scored off an assist from Julianna Medina.
The Panthers played solid defense in the middle of the field and in front of the cage, blocking shots and poking the ball away from the Mustangs' offense, shutting down opportunities.
“I think they played pretty well,” said Perna, who noted her team has been working with a new formation at practice, and Wednesday was the first time the Panthers used the strategy in a game.
“There was a little, kind of, rough spots from time to time, but I was pretty happy with the performance. I think we need to work on more of the transition, but it’s getting there.”
The Panthers utilize one practice per week to just focus on defense. Perna said the Panthers “pride ourselves on our defense.”
And the defense had to be perfect Wednesday.
“(Mainland) is an excitable team,” Perna said. “They score, they get very excited. The whole object with them is to keep them down the best you can.”
Middle defeated Mainland 5-1 on Oct. 2.
“You never know how it’s going to go (against Mainland),” Ludman said. “They always put up a good fight. They play good (and have) nice hustle. It’s pretty even-matched. It’s just who shows up to play.”
Mainland coach Jill Hatz says she saw improvement from the first time her team played Middle, adding the Mustangs played with more skill and confidence.
Mainland goaltender Alex Pugliese-Conroy made four saves.
“I’m very proud of the way they played,” Hatz said. “They played hard the entire time. They never gave up. It came down to a matter of finishing in the circle. We were very aggressive with creating plays. We just couldn’t finish (Wednesday).”
Middle senior Kate Herlihy capped the scoring with 58.8 seconds remaining in regulation. Grace Thompson made three saves.
The Panthers travel to division rival Lower Cape May Regional at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and host Ocean City at 4 p.m. Nov. 13, which Perna noted are two important matchups for her team.
“Well this is definitely a good win,” Perna said. “Mainland is a good team to beat. I think this will definitely motivate them going forward.”
Middle;1 1 1 1— 4
Mainland;0 0 1 0— 1
Goals— Ludman (2), Urbaczewski, Herlihy MT; Murray MR
Goalies— Thompson (3) MT; Pugliese-Conroy (4) MR
Records— Middle 6-1-1; Mainland 3-3
