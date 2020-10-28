Dakota Ludman scores twice in Middle's 4-1 win over Mainland

“It really prepared us for a tougher team like Mainland.”

Middle senior Hannah Urbaczewski had an unassisted goal just 58 seconds into the second half to give her team a 3-0 lead. She also had assist.

Middle kept the Mustangs (3-3) scoreless until late in the third quarter when Mainland senior Casey Murray scored off an assist from Julianna Medina.

The Panthers played solid defense in the middle of the field and in front of the cage, blocking shots and poking the ball away from the Mustangs' offense, shutting down opportunities.

“I think they played pretty well,” said Perna, who noted her team has been working with a new formation at practice, and Wednesday was the first time the Panthers used the strategy in a game.

“There was a little, kind of, rough spots from time to time, but I was pretty happy with the performance. I think we need to work on more of the transition, but it’s getting there.”

The Panthers utilize one practice per week to just focus on defense. Perna said the Panthers “pride ourselves on our defense.”

And the defense had to be perfect Wednesday.