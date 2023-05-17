Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in a 7-3 loss to the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Homered in the fourth inning for the Angels' only run in a 3-1 loss to the Orioles. His homer tied the game at 1-1. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 3 with a walk.
Thursday: Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.68) is scheduled to start the 12:35 p.m. series finale at Camden Yards. Trout is 2 for 2, including a home run, with three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .275 (44 for 160) with nine home runs, 21 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 41 games. He has walked 19 times and struck out 49 times. His on-base percentage is .364, his OPS .870.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.