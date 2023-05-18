Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Homered in the fourth inning for the Angels' only run in a 3-1 loss to the Orioles. His homer tied the game at 1-1. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 3 with a walk.
Thursday: Went 2 for 4, including his 10th home run of the season in the third inning with one on. He was hit by a pitch from Taylor Ward and struck out once. The Angels split the series with the Orioles with a 6-5 victory.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at home with the Twins. Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Minnesota. Trout is 1 for 2 (a double) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .280 (46 for 164) with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 42 games. He has walked 19 times and struck out 50 times. His on-base percentage is .370, his OPS .894.
