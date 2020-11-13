Cumberland scores three in second half to beat Triton

The Cumberland Regional High School girls soccer team scored three second-half goals to beat host Triton Regional 3-0 on Friday.

Taryn Richie had a goal and and assist for the Colts (2-12), and Bridget Hitchner and Melanie Sloan each scored. Gianna Lorito had two assists. Madison Alcorn recorded the shutout with six saves. Triton dropped to 3-9.

No. 5 Southern Reg. 8,

Brick Memorial 0

Cuinn Deely scored three goals and had two assists for the host Rams (14-0), who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Kate O’Boyle also scored three goals, and Ella DiPietro had two goals and an assist. Kate Porpora made 14 saves for Brick (3-7-2).

Absegami 4,

Cedar Creek 1

The host Braves got goals from Amber Conway, Brooke Felix, Livia Pino and Mya Gilger. Conway and Pino had assists. Absegami improved to 4-3.

For Cedar Creek, Rachel Dutton scored and Riley DeMarco assisted. Sidney Dunleavy had eight saves for the Pirates (2-6).

Boys soccer

From Thursday

No. 2 St. Augustine 7,

Buena Reg. 0