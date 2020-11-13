Cumberland scores three in second half to beat Triton

The Cumberland Regional High School girls soccer team scored three second-half goals to beat host Triton Regional 3-0 on Friday.
Taryn Richie had a goal and and assist for the Colts (2-12), and Bridget Hitchner and Melanie Sloan each scored. Gianna Lorito had two assists. Madison Alcorn recorded the shutout with six saves. Triton dropped to 3-9.
No. 5 Southern Reg. 8,
Brick Memorial 0
Cuinn Deely scored three goals and had two assists for the host Rams (14-0), who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Kate O’Boyle also scored three goals, and Ella DiPietro had two goals and an assist. Kate Porpora made 14 saves for Brick (3-7-2).
Absegami 4,
Cedar Creek 1
The host Braves got goals from Amber Conway, Brooke Felix, Livia Pino and Mya Gilger. Conway and Pino had assists. Absegami improved to 4-3.
For Cedar Creek, Rachel Dutton scored and Riley DeMarco assisted. Sidney Dunleavy had eight saves for the Pirates (2-6).
Boys soccer
From Thursday
No. 2 St. Augustine 7,
Buena Reg. 0
Vincent Simmons scored four times for St. Augustine (12-1-1), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Gavin Brown, Declan Davis and Lucas Volkmann each scored once.
Buena fell to 0-8.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.