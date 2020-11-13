 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland scores three in second half to beat Triton
0 comments

Cumberland scores three in second half to beat Triton

{{featured_button_text}}
hslivefieldhockey.jpg

The Cumberland Regional High School girls soccer team scored three second-half goals to beat host Triton Regional 3-0 on Friday.

Taryn Richie had a goal and and assist for the Colts (2-12), and Bridget Hitchner and Melanie Sloan each scored. Gianna Lorito had two assists. Madison Alcorn recorded the shutout with six saves. Triton dropped to 3-9.

No. 5 Southern Reg. 8,

Brick Memorial 0

Cuinn Deely scored three goals and had two assists for the host Rams (14-0), who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Kate O’Boyle also scored three goals, and Ella DiPietro had two goals and an assist. Kate Porpora made 14 saves for Brick (3-7-2).

Absegami 4,

Cedar Creek 1

The host Braves got goals from Amber Conway, Brooke Felix, Livia Pino and Mya Gilger. Conway and Pino had assists. Absegami improved to 4-3.

For Cedar Creek, Rachel Dutton scored and Riley DeMarco assisted. Sidney Dunleavy had eight saves for the Pirates (2-6).

Boys soccer

From Thursday

No. 2 St. Augustine 7,

Buena Reg. 0

Vincent Simmons scored four times for St. Augustine (12-1-1), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Gavin Brown, Declan Davis and Lucas Volkmann each scored once.

Buena fell to 0-8.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News