Cumberland Regional tops Oakcrest for Southeast Region B tennis championship

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Cumberland Regional High School girls tennis team took the early lead against Oakcrest and pulled out two tough matches to win 4-1 in the NJSIAA Southeast Region Group B championship Tuesday.

The host Colts were up 2-1, thanks to straight-set wins by Savannah Falk at first singles and the first doubles team of Emma Walder and Amanda Volk. Oakcrest’s Emma Robinson also won in straights sets in second singles, leaving the match and the championship to be decided by a pair of three-set matches.

Cumberland won them both and took the title. Hailie Huntelman and Alexandra Basile won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 over Oakcrest’s Alexi Phommathep and Hannah Derringer in second doubles. Cumberland’s Annakela Modri took the third singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Alexa Petrosh.

Second-seeded Cumberland finished the season 11-3. Oakcrest, the No. 4 seed, ended 7-6.

“It feels incredible, it really does (winning the championship),” Cumberland coach Ashley Evans said. “Our team has worked really hard, with as crazy a year as it was. Oakcrest gave us a really good match. We thought we’d be playing (top-seeded) Cedar Creek, but Oakcrest upset them, and it’s even better because we got to host the (championship) match.