Cumberland Regional tops Oakcrest for Southeast Region B tennis championship

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Cumberland Regional High School girls tennis team took the early lead against Oakcrest and pulled out two tough matches to win 4-1 in the NJSIAA Southeast Region Group B championship Tuesday.
The host Colts were up 2-1, thanks to straight-set wins by Savannah Falk at first singles and the first doubles team of Emma Walder and Amanda Volk. Oakcrest’s Emma Robinson also won in straights sets in second singles, leaving the match and the championship to be decided by a pair of three-set matches.
Cumberland won them both and took the title. Hailie Huntelman and Alexandra Basile won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 over Oakcrest’s Alexi Phommathep and Hannah Derringer in second doubles. Cumberland’s Annakela Modri took the third singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Alexa Petrosh.
Second-seeded Cumberland finished the season 11-3. Oakcrest, the No. 4 seed, ended 7-6.
“It feels incredible, it really does (winning the championship),” Cumberland coach Ashley Evans said. “Our team has worked really hard, with as crazy a year as it was. Oakcrest gave us a really good match. We thought we’d be playing (top-seeded) Cedar Creek, but Oakcrest upset them, and it’s even better because we got to host the (championship) match.
“The keys were teamwork and knowing what your job was going into the match. It’s our first championship in my three years as coach, and they’ve done better every year. We only have one senior (Walder). The majority are juniors, so I’ve worked with them since they were freshmen. It’s amazing how much better they’ve gotten.”
Falk won over Sydney Groen 6-1, 6-3. A junior, Falk has been the Colts’ first singles since her freshman year.
“It went really well today,” said Falk, a 17-year-old from Upper Deerfield Township. “I was really nervous today, but I calmed down as soon as I was on the court. I felt pretty confident. In the second set, I lost some of my energy, but I got it back. I was still leading in the second set.
“It feels really good to win the championship, and it was still worth it.”
Walder and Volk beat Oakcrest’s Cece Capone and Michaela Hearn 6-2, 6-1.
Huntelman and Basile rallied for Cumberland’s third win to clinch the championship.
“I’m really happy. It’s really good to win the championship,” said Huntelman, a 16-year-old junior from Upper Deerfield Township. “We got pumped up for the last set. It was good to hear the people cheering for us. It helps keep you going.”
Oakcrest’s Robinson topped Beatrice Seabrook 6-1, 6-0.
“I had a lot of winners (winning shots),” said Robinson, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “It feels really good, considering that I didn’t know anything about their team or how my opponent played.”
Oakcrest coach Tony Ponzetti said his team was under the radar and that he’s really proud of his players.
“It was our first final, and we weren’t too experienced,” Ponzetti said. “They pushed themselves to places people thought they couldn’t be. We lost 4-1, but it’s not indicative of how it was. Two of those losses went to three sets. I want to give credit to Cumberland. They played well.”
The Southeast B Region consisted of teams from Groups I and II, plus non-publics. Cumberland and Oakcrest are both Group II.
Singles—Savannah Falk C d. Sydney Groen 6-1, 6-3; Emma Robinson O d. Beatrice Seabrook 6-1, 6-0; Annakela Modri C d. Alexa Petrosh 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles—Emma Walder-Amanda Volk C d. Cece Capone-Michaela Hearn 6-2, 6-1; Hailie Huntelman-Alexandra Basile C d. Alexi Phommathep-Hannah Derringer 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Records—Oakcrest 7-6; Cumberland 11-3.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek
Jenna Crawford became Cedar Creek’s first Cape Atlantic League Champion this year after a three-set battle with teammate and fellow All Star Charisse Tigrado. Crawford was 28-2 overall and undefeated in the regular season at the second singles position for the Pirates.
First Team
Jayna Dunwoody, Southern Regional
Southern Regional freshman Jayna Dunwoody started her high school career winning at first singles. She was 17-0 on the season after missing several early matches to injury. Dunwoody’s top achievement of the season was a first place finish at the Ocean County Tournament.
Charisse Tigrado, Cedar Creek
Junior Charisse Tigrado played first singles for Cedar Creek. She was 26-4, losing only once in team play. She made it to the CAL final for the second year in a row, losing to teammate Jenna Crawford. Tigrado is the only returning player to this year’s Press All Stars’ first team.
DOUBLES
Mainland Regional Anna Geubtner and Hannah Carson
The two went 19-0 this year in their first season together. The pair won doubles at the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. They continued to win into the semi’s of the South Jersey Group III Tournament before Mainland’s loss to Shawnee put a stop to their effort.
Vineland's Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti
The duo played as partners at first doubles for the first time this year. Gentiletti made the move from third singles and Cagno from junior varsity first doubles. Nonetheless, they managed a 21-5 season and took second in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
SECOND TEAM
SINGLES
Sarbjeet Devi
Absegami
Samantha Phung
Egg Harbor Township
Morgan Grimmie
Holy Spirit
Lorena Saavedra
Holy Spirit
Emily Worster
Lower Cape May Regional
Jordan Moyer
Mainland Regional
Khushi Thakkar
Mainland Regional
Madi Hafetz
Mainland Regional
Anna Azari
Millville
Saloni Garg
Oakcrest
Brynn Bowman
Ocean City
Yani McNeil
Pleasantville
DOUBLES
Katie DeRitis Emily Gresham
Holy Spirit
Hope Sandhoff Abby Sachs
Lower Cape May Regional
Ava Elisano Reley Rekuc
Middle Township
Adonai Martinez Aurora Ryan
Millville
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.