Cumberland Regional tops Oakcrest for Southeast Region B tennis championship
Cumberland Regional tops Oakcrest for Southeast Region B tennis championship

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Cumberland Regional High School girls tennis team took the early lead against Oakcrest and pulled out two tough matches to win 4-1 in the NJSIAA Southeast Region Group B championship Tuesday.

The host Colts were up 2-1, thanks to straight-set wins by Savannah Falk at first singles and the first doubles team of Emma Walder and Amanda Volk. Oakcrest’s Emma Robinson also won in straights sets in second singles, leaving the match and the championship to be decided by a pair of three-set matches.

Cumberland won them both and took the title. Hailie Huntelman and Alexandra Basile won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 over Oakcrest’s Alexi Phommathep and Hannah Derringer in second doubles. Cumberland’s Annakela Modri took the third singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Alexa Petrosh.

Second-seeded Cumberland finished the season 11-3. Oakcrest, the No. 4 seed, ended 7-6.

“It feels incredible, it really does (winning the championship),” Cumberland coach Ashley Evans said. “Our team has worked really hard, with as crazy a year as it was. Oakcrest gave us a really good match. We thought we’d be playing (top-seeded) Cedar Creek, but Oakcrest upset them, and it’s even better because we got to host the (championship) match.

“The keys were teamwork and knowing what your job was going into the match. It’s our first championship in my three years as coach, and they’ve done better every year. We only have one senior (Walder). The majority are juniors, so I’ve worked with them since they were freshmen. It’s amazing how much better they’ve gotten.”

Falk won over Sydney Groen 6-1, 6-3. A junior, Falk has been the Colts’ first singles since her freshman year.

“It went really well today,” said Falk, a 17-year-old from Upper Deerfield Township. “I was really nervous today, but I calmed down as soon as I was on the court. I felt pretty confident. In the second set, I lost some of my energy, but I got it back. I was still leading in the second set.

“It feels really good to win the championship, and it was still worth it.”

Walder and Volk beat Oakcrest’s Cece Capone and Michaela Hearn 6-2, 6-1.

Huntelman and Basile rallied for Cumberland’s third win to clinch the championship.

“I’m really happy. It’s really good to win the championship,” said Huntelman, a 16-year-old junior from Upper Deerfield Township. “We got pumped up for the last set. It was good to hear the people cheering for us. It helps keep you going.”

Oakcrest’s Robinson topped Beatrice Seabrook 6-1, 6-0.

“I had a lot of winners (winning shots),” said Robinson, a 16-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “It feels really good, considering that I didn’t know anything about their team or how my opponent played.”

Oakcrest coach Tony Ponzetti said his team was under the radar and that he’s really proud of his players.

“It was our first final, and we weren’t too experienced,” Ponzetti said. “They pushed themselves to places people thought they couldn’t be. We lost 4-1, but it’s not indicative of how it was. Two of those losses went to three sets. I want to give credit to Cumberland. They played well.”

The Southeast B Region consisted of teams from Groups I and II, plus non-publics. Cumberland and Oakcrest are both Group II.

Singles—Savannah Falk C d. Sydney Groen 6-1, 6-3; Emma Robinson O d. Beatrice Seabrook 6-1, 6-0; Annakela Modri C d. Alexa Petrosh 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles—Emma Walder-Amanda Volk C d. Cece Capone-Michaela Hearn 6-2, 6-1; Hailie Huntelman-Alexandra Basile C d. Alexi Phommathep-Hannah Derringer 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Records—Oakcrest 7-6; Cumberland 11-3.

+5 
110420_spt_tennis (3)

Robinson

Oakcrest High School girls tennis player Emma Robinson, a junior, 16 of Mays Landing.

 Guy Gargan / Staff Writer
+5 
110420_spt_tennis (2)

Falk

Cumberland Regional girls tennis player Savannah Falk

 Guy Gargan / Staff Writer
+5 
110420_spt_tennis (6)

Evans

Cumberland Regional girls tennis coach Ashley Evans

 Guy Gargan / Staff Writer

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

