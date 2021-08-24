Cumberland Regional looks to improve under new coach

The Cumberland Regional High School football team is looking to improve with a lot of returnees and a new head coach in Jason Coombs.

The Colts went 1-5 last year under Rob Cormier, who coached one year. Coombs, a former Cumberland player and 2015 graduate, was the team's defensive coordinator for one year in 2020 and takes over the top spot.

Cumberland went 0-9 in 2018 and 2019.

"Our guys are excited and they want to change the culture," Coombs said. "We only graduated four kids so we have pretty much the whole team back. We only graduate four next year. We definitely have a lot of athletes. They're working hard and looking to turn it around at Cumberland Regional."

Coombs was an offensive guard and linebacker for Cumberland, and also played baseball. He was a defensive lineman for two years at Division III Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"Last year was my first year coaching. I hopped in there and things worked out," Coombs said. "The head coaching job opened up and I applied and I'm really excited about getting it. We have pretty much a new coaching staff, and a couple of my old coaches."

Three of Cumberland's leading players are each quarterbacks, Kyon Barnes, Ryan Criss and Germaine Harper.