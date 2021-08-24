Cumberland Regional looks to improve under new coach

The Cumberland Regional High School football team is looking to improve with a lot of returnees and a new head coach in Jason Coombs.
The Colts went 1-5 last year under Rob Cormier, who coached one year. Coombs, a former Cumberland player and 2015 graduate, was the team's defensive coordinator for one year in 2020 and takes over the top spot.
Cumberland went 0-9 in 2018 and 2019.
"Our guys are excited and they want to change the culture," Coombs said. "We only graduated four kids so we have pretty much the whole team back. We only graduate four next year. We definitely have a lot of athletes. They're working hard and looking to turn it around at Cumberland Regional."
Coombs was an offensive guard and linebacker for Cumberland, and also played baseball. He was a defensive lineman for two years at Division III Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
"Last year was my first year coaching. I hopped in there and things worked out," Coombs said. "The head coaching job opened up and I applied and I'm really excited about getting it. We have pretty much a new coaching staff, and a couple of my old coaches."
Three of Cumberland's leading players are each quarterbacks, Kyon Barnes, Ryan Criss and Germaine Harper.
"We're not sure how that's going to work out. We may end up platooning but we're not sure," Coombs said. "They all can do a lot of things and they're all going to see time on offense and defense."
In their only victory last year, the Colts snapped a 21-game losing streak with a 28-0 win over host Schalick. Barnes and Criss rotated at quarterback in the game. Barnes rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries and scored on runs of 12 and 17 yards. He also threw for a pair of two-point conversions.
"You can't beat Kyon's athleticism," Coombs said. "We'll use him in a lot of different ways."
Two of the Colts' top players will be Qua'Yon Nock and Kielle Woodard, both wide receiver-defensive backs. Coombs said that Woodard, only a sophomore, is showing a lot of leadership.
Running backs include Michael Willis and David Bennett. Quameer Saunders, one of the team's few seniors, is a key two-way lineman and a leader at defensive end. Other linemen include Ajay Hernandez, Johnnie Rhett and Malachi McCoy.
"Our offensive line should be really strong," Coombs said. "That's one of the strongest parts of our team. They've played together three years. We don't lose many, so next year we should be strong in the trenches. We'll have a lot playing both ways, but they're used to it."
Four new prospects include DJ Cartwright, a wide receiver-defensive back, Riddel Palmer, a running back-defensive back, Kevin Watson, a junior fullback-linebacker, and Xavier McBride, a running back-linebacker. All are juniors, except for freshman McBride.
Cumberland is Group III and in the West Jersey Football League's United Division. The Colts open up at home against Wildwood at 6 p.m. on September 2.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL COLTS
Coach: Jason Coombs (first season)
Last season's record: 1-5
2021 prediction: Rebuilding. The Colts should improve with good athletes who are mostly non-seniors.
Key players: Kyon Barnes, Jr., QB/DB, 6-0, 160; Quameer Saunders, Sr., OG/DE, 6-0, 220; Ryan Criss, Jr., QB, 5-10, 175; David Bennett, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 190; Qua'Yon Nock, Jr. WR/DB, 6-1, 185; Germaine Harper, Jr., 5-10, 160; Michael Willis, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 170; Ajay Hernandez, Jr., OT/DT, 6-3, 240; Johnnie Rhett, Jr., OG/DT, 5-9, 225; Malachi McCoy, So., C/DT, 5-10, 240; Kielle Woodard, So., WR/DE, 5-8, 160; DJ Cartwright, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 160; Riddel Palmer, Jr., RB/DB, 5-8, 150; Kevin Watson, Jr., FB/LB, 5-10, 185; Xavier McBride, Fr., RB/LB, 5-10, 170.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 2: vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Lower Cape May Reg., 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Bridgeton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Middle Township, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Deptford Township, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Pennsville Memorial, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Clayton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Schalick, 6 p.m.
