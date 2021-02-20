Cumberland Regional boys earn first victory of the season: Roundup

The Cumberland Regional High School boys basketball team won for the first time this season on Saturday, beating visiting Triton Regional 40-37. Lamair Warner topped the Colts with 15 points.
Riddel Palmer contributed seven points for Cumberland (1-9), and Dylan Wercoch and Ronald Smith scored six points apiece. Ethan Turner added four points and Lukas Weist had two.
Bobby Beecher led Triton (2-8) with points, and Jake England scored eight. Alex King and Leo Impagliazzo had six and five points, respectively, and Chase Foster added two.
Triton Reg. 7 12 6 12 — 37
Cumber. Reg. 14 4 9 13 — 40
No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 74, Pleasantville 58
Carlos Lopez scored 30 points for EHT (6-1), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles led 38-20 at halftime. Isaiah Glenn scored 17 points, and DJ Germann had 14. Aaron Bullock had six points, and Rahim Muhammad had four.
For the Greyhounds (1-7), Noel Gonzlalez hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Michee Valeus added 14 points, and Neeko Rolle had eight. Ibbn Mitchell scored six points.
Pleasantv. 10 10 22 16 — 58
EHT 18 20 15 21 — 74
No. 11 Barnegat 64, Red Bank Reg. 54
Barnegat led 51-31 after three quarters and cruised to the win over winless Red Bank.
Tyler Quinn scored 18 points for the host Bengals (6-2), who are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Jaxon Baker had 14 points, and Logan Armstrong added 10. John Hudak scored eight points, and Andrew Vernieri and Jared Key had seven apiece.
For Red Bank (0-6), Patrick Murray led with 17 points, and Bodhi Martin had 13.
Red Bnk. 11 14 6 23 — 54
Barnegat 13 17 21 13 — 64
No. 8 Wildwood 75, Salem 61
Wildwood’s Omarion McNeal topped all scorers with 31 points, and Seamus Fynes scored 23.
Wildwood (8-1) is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11.
Diante Miles scored 15 points for the Warrors, Ernie Troiano added four and Junior Hans had two.
For Salem (4-6), Kysie Reves led with 25 points, and Jasire Thompson had 16.
Salem 12 10 22 17 — 61
Wildwood 18 22 11 24 — 75
From Friday
No. 11 Barnegat 58, Tom River East 34
Jaxon Baker scored a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers.
Jared Krey scored nine, John Hudak eight, Andrew Vernieri and Tyler Quinn each had six. Logan Armstrong and Shikeith Gordon each added three, Gabe Terry two.
Barnegat (5-2) is ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11.
Dylan Russell of Toms River East (1-8) led with seven points.
Barnegat: 11 21 10 16 — 58
TRE: 8 6 6 14 — 34
Boys swimming
Cedar Creek 106, Absegami 61
At George L. Hess Educ. Complex, meters
200 Medley Relay—CC (Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Jon Nass, Matt McCollum) 2:06.69
200 Freestyle—Mike Bolger CC 2:26.26
200 IM—John Sahl A 2:33.75
50 Freestyle—Joey Sica A 26.68
100 Butterfly—Adam Bailey A 1:05.56
100 Freestyle—Mohamed CC 1:00.67
400 Freestyle—Bailey A 4:44.58
200 Freestyle Relay—CC (David Gutierrez, McCollum, Bolger, Mohamed) 1:52.11
100 Backstroke—Carpio CC 1:08.86
100 Breaststroke—Sahl A 1:21.91
400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Carpio, Quincy Smalls, Gutierrez, Bolger) 4:31.67
Records—CC 2-0
Girls swimming
Cedar Creek 123, Absegami 44
At George L. Hess Educ. Complex, meters
200 Medley Relay—CC (Marlee Canale, Kendra Canale, Hailey Ingemi, Eva Fairfield) 2:21.78
200 Freestyle—Stephanie Ruales A 2:44.68
200 IM—M. Canale CC 2:43.28
50 Freestyle—Amber Klose CC 31.07
100 Butterfly—K. Canale CC 1:16.35
100 Freestyle—Abby Clapp CC 1:12.79
400 Freestyle—Alana Crosson CC 6:06.07
200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Julia Flynn, Samantha Keough, Kaya Hamilton, Fairfield) 2:15.16
100 Backstroke—M. Canale CC 1:11.00
100 Breaststroke—K. Canale CC 1:31.56
400 Freestyle Relay—CC (K. Canale, Clapp, Klose, M. Canale) 4:47.79
Records—CC 2-0
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
