Cumberland comes back to beat Wildwood

Cumberland Regional scored each in the third and fourth quarters to come back and beat Wildwood 14-8 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
Wildwood (0-1) got an early turnover in the first quarter, when Angelo Bromley recovered a fumble in the first 85 seconds of the game. The Warriors got another turnover late in the quarter when Zion Hamilton recovered a fumble forced by Joe Awad.
The Warriors continued with the turnovers in the second quarter, when Cookie Rosa picked off a pass midway through.
Wildwood finally got on the board late in the second quarter. Ernie Troiano connected with Ryan Troiano on a 9-yard score, and then Ernie Troiano found Junior Hans for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Hans added an interception in the fourth quarter.
Cumberland (1-0) scored a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 8-6, and then took the lead in the fourth on another score. No information was available at the time on the Colts' two scores.
Wildwood;0 8 0 0—8
Cumberland;0 0 6 8—14
SECOND QUARTER
W—R. Troiano 9 pass from E. Troiano (Hans from E. Troiano)
THIRD QUARTER
CR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
Records—Wildwood 0-1, Cumberland 1-0.
Millville 62, Mainland Regional 0
The Thunderbolts scored with 8:51 left in the first to go up 6-0. Following a turnover, Lotzier Brooks caught a TD pass from Nate Robbins to make it 12-0. Robbins scored on a 40-yard run to kick off the scoring in a 27-point second quarter for the Thunderbolts, who led 39-0 at the half. Millville improved to 2-0, and Mainland fell to 1-1. No other information was available.
Washington Township 46, Egg Harbor Township 14
Jared Dzierzgowski paced the Minute Men's (1-0) ground game with three rushing touchdowns in the win.
Jo'Nathan Silver scored on a 5-yard run to give Washington Township at 7-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first. Dzierzgowski made it 19-0 late in the first with a pair of TD runs.
The Eagles (0-2) got on the board in the second when Christian Rando threw a 5-yard TD pass to Marco Algarin. Rando also threw a 63-yard TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the fourth.
Nahmere Graves scored on runs of 39 and 28 yards in the second half, and Dzierzgowski's third TD, 55-yard run, came in the fourth.
EHT;0 7 0 7—14
Washington Twp.;19 0 6 21—46
FIRST QUARTER
WT—Silver 5 run (Tomasetti kick)
WT—Dzierzgowski 13 run (kick failed)
WT—Dzierzgowski 1 run (run failed)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT—Algarin 5 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)
WT—Graves 39 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
WT—Dzierzgowski 55 run (Tomasetti kick)
EHT—Bullock 63 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)
WT—Graves 28 run (Tomasetti kick)
WT—Scavetta 11 run (Tomasetti kick)
Records—EHT 0-2, Washington Twp. 1-0
Haddonfield 23, Pleasantville 14
The Greyhounds fell to 0-2 under first-year coach Daryl Doughty. Haddonfield opened its season with a win. No other information was available.
Oakcrest 34, Buena Reg. 0
The Falcons led 14-0 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The Falcons improved to 2-0 under first-year coach Matt Forrest. Buena fell to 0-1.
Barnegat 34, Allentown 26
Barnegat coach Paul Covine picked up his first win in his coaching debut. The Bengals (1-0) led 13-0 after the first quarter and 20-14 at the half. Allentown fell to 0-1. No other information was available.
Allentown;0 14 0 12—26
Barnegat;13 7 7 7—34
Records—Allentown 0-1, Barnegat 1-0.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
