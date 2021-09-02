Cumberland comes back to beat Wildwood; Joseph Bivens scores five TDs to spark Barnegat

Cumberland Regional scored each in the third and fourth quarters to come back and beat Wildwood 14-8 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
Wildwood (0-1) got an early turnover in the first quarter, when Angelo Bromley recovered a fumble in the first 85 seconds of the game. The Warriors got another turnover late in the quarter when Zion Hamilton recovered a fumble forced by Joe Awad.
The Warriors continued with the turnovers in the second quarter, when Cookie Rosa picked off a pass midway through.
Wildwood finally got on the board late in the second quarter. Ernie Troiano connected with Ryan Troiano on a 9-yard score, and then Ernie Troiano found Junior Hans for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Hans added an interception in the fourth quarter.
Cumberland (1-0) got on the board in the third to make it 8-6 when Kyon Barnes scored on a 1-yard run. The Colts took the lead with about two minutes left in the fourth on Germain Harper's 45-yard TD on a reverse pass. Barnes' two-point conversion pass to Kielle Woodard made it 14-8.
Wildwood;0 8 0 0—8
Cumberland;0 0 6 8—14
SECOND QUARTER
W—R. Troiano 9 pass from E. Troiano (Hans from E. Troiano)
THIRD QUARTER
CR—Barnes 1 run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR—Harper 45 pass (Woodard from Barnes)
Records—Wildwood 0-1, Cumberland 1-1.
Washington Township 46, Egg Harbor Township 14
Jared Dzierzgowski paced the Minute Men's (1-0) ground game with three rushing touchdowns in the win.
Jo'Nathan Silver scored on a 5-yard run to give Washington Township at 7-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first. Dzierzgowski made it 19-0 late in the first with a pair of TD runs.
The Eagles (0-2) got on the board in the second when Christian Rando threw a 5-yard TD pass to Marco Algarin. Rando also threw a 63-yard TD pass to Xavier Bullock in the fourth.
Nahmere Graves scored on runs of 39 and 28 yards in the second half, and Dzierzgowski's third TD, 55-yard run, came in the fourth.
EHT;0 7 0 7—14
Washington Twp.;19 0 6 21—46
FIRST QUARTER
WT—Silver 5 run (Tomasetti kick)
WT—Dzierzgowski 13 run (kick failed)
WT—Dzierzgowski 1 run (run failed)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT—Algarin 5 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)
WT—Graves 39 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
WT—Dzierzgowski 55 run (Tomasetti kick)
EHT—Bullock 63 pass from Rando (McGreevy kick)
WT—Graves 28 run (Tomasetti kick)
WT—Scavetta 11 run (Tomasetti kick)
Records—EHT 0-2, Washington Twp. 1-0
No. 4 Millville 62, Mainland Regional 0
Nate Robbins threw for four touchdowns to lead Millville. The senior quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 203 yards.
Senior running back LeQuint Allen ran for 11 times for 138 yards. Freshman sensation Lotzeir Brooks scored two TDs.
Millville, No.4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-0. Mainland dropped to 1-1.
Haddonfield 23, Pleasantville 14
The Greyhounds fell to 0-2 under first-year coach Daryl Doughty. Haddonfield opened its season with a win. No other information was available.
Oakcrest 34, Buena Reg. 0
The Falcons led 14-0 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The Falcons improved to 2-0 under first-year coach Matt Forrest. Buena fell to 0-1. No other information was available.
Barnegat 34, Allentown 26
Junior running back Joseph Bivins helped Barnegat coach Paul Covine picked up his first win in his coaching debut.
Bivins carried 32 times for 232 yards and five TDs. Bivins scored on runs of 11, 10, 16, 2 and 34 yards.
Barnegat quarterback Kurt Bonin rushed 10 times for 71 yards. Barnegat rushed for 311 yards as a team.
Barnegat linebacker Jared Schworn made nine tackles, blocked a kick, forced a fumble and had a sack.
Allentown;0 14 0 12—26
Barnegat;13 7 7 7—34
Records—Allentown 0-1, Barnegat 1-0.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.