Matt Hoffman knows the names of former Ocean City High School standout cross country runners.

There’s John Richardson, Brett Johnson, Miles Schoedler and others.

They are not only the top distance runners in Ocean City history but also among the best ever in South Jersey.

Few Cape-Atlantic League teams in any sport can match Ocean City’s tradition of success. Red Raiders coach Matt Purdue is 133-3 since taking over the program in 2008.

The names and records of Ocean City’s past standout runners are on a wall near the school’s gymnasium.

“Those names mean a lot,” Hoffman said. “My goal has always been to be one of those names. We have a great group of alumni who come back and talk to us about the tradition of Ocean City.”

The Red Raiders are again projected to be one of South Jersey’s top teams when the season starts Thursday.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Purdue said. “We’re still a young team, but we had some sophomores who ran at the varsity level last year, and now they’re juniors. We expect to be a little bit more experienced even though we’re still young.”

Hoffman finished second at the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships last season.

“He’s been working hard through the summer,” Purdue said. “He ran spring track (as a junior), which he didn’t do as a sophomore, so I think he’s a little bit more stronger, a little bit more race savvy.”

The sophomores-now-juniors Purdue talked about include Ethan Buck, Kal Heyman and Sam Ritti. Purdue said their experience is now matching their dedication to the sport. Heyman is the son of Mainland Regional cross country coach Dan Heyman. Mainland is Ocean City’s biggest CAL rival.

“Dan and I have a good mutual respect for each other,” Purdue said. “It’s a healthy rivalry between our teams. But I can tell you Kal is 100% Red Raiders.”

With its Boardwalk, Ocean City is a haven for distance runners. But the Red Raiders rarely, if ever, practice on the Boardwalk because it’s too crowded. The Red Raiders use the Ninth Street Bridge and the Ocean City-Longport Bridge for hill work.

“All my friends are like, ‘How’s it running the Boardwalk? Do you get sick of it?’” Hoffman said. “I’m like, ‘No, I love running the Boardwalk. It’s kind of like a treat. We never really do it.”

Ocean City’s success began under Bill Moreland, who coached the team from 1979-2007 and finished with a 281-73 career record.

Purdue, an Ocean City history and geography teacher, was a track official in Monmouth County before taking over the Ocean City program. When Moreland stepped down after the 2007 season, he asked Purdue if he would be interested in becoming the head coach. Moreland stayed on as an assistant at first.

“There definitely is a tradition that we were fortunate to inherit from coach Bill Moreland,” Purdue said. “I think the key to us is just having consistency in training. Bill was really a great resource. I learned a tremendous amount from him.”

Purdue also credited current assistants Steve Hoffman (no relation to Matt Hoffman) and Anthony Johnson. The Red Raiders usually have an average of about 25 runners on the roster.

“I always say our ambition is to have 30 guys on the team,” Purdue said. “Cross country is a tough sell. It’s a lot of difficult training and tedious training that is often done by yourself. But when they find out about the excitement of racing and going to places like Van Cortlandt Park (in the Bronx, New York) and Holmdel Park, I think it all makes it worthwhile for them.”

Purdue recruits all comers for the team.

“Every year we have a handful of runners who have never even run a lap around the track,” he said. “The coaches say as long as you’re willing to work and you’re here and you’re dedicated, we’ll work with you. Our goal is not to coach elite athletes but to coach every athlete on the team.”

Mainland Regional, Egg Harbor Township and Cedar Creek also are expected to be CAL contenders this season. Ocean City has some extra motivation for this season.

The Red Raiders have won seven straight Cape May County titles and four consecutive CAL titles. But the Red Raiders haven’t won a South Jersey Group III title since 2019. Ocean City has finished second for three straight years.

“That’s a stinger,” Matt Hoffman said. “We’ve been the front-runners for it every year, and we just barely missed it. So, definitely a team goal is to win sectionals.”