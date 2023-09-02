A look at the local girls and boys cross country seasons:

Boys Preseason Elite 11

1. Cherokee

2. Southern Regional

3. Cherry Hill East

4. Haddonfield

5. Pt. Pleasant Borough

6. Shawnee

7. Ocean City

8. Toms River North

9. Washington Township

10. Kingsway Regional

11. Egg Harbor Township

Girls Preseason Elite 11

1. Haddonfield

2. Mainland Regional

3. Toms River North

4. Pt. Pleasant Borough

5. Southern Regional

6. Moorestown

7. Sterling

8. Paul VI

9. Cherokee

10. Ocean City

11. Egg Harbor Township

Boys Runners to Watch

Matt Hoffman

Ocean City senior

Finished second at the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships last fall.

Matthew Winterbottom

Cedar Creek senior

Finished third at the Cape-Atlantic League and Atlantic County championships last fall.

Ethan Buck

Ocean City junior

Ran a personal-best 16:44.50 to finish 16th at last year’s South Jersey Group III championships.

Jorge Cruz Valle

Wildwood senior

Finished sixth at the South Jersey Group I championships.

Cam Koryga

Egg Harbor Township junior

Finished sixth at the Atlantic County championships.

Arjun Patel

Millville junior

Finished second at the Cumberland County championships.

Santino D’Amelio

Southern Regional senior

Finished fourth in Ocean County and eighth in the Shore Conference.

Kal Heyman

Ocean City junior

Was a top-10 finisher at the Cape May County and CAL championships.

Girls Runners to Watch

Sofia Day

Mainland Regional junior

The defending Atlantic County champion finished second in the South Jersey Group III championships, seventh at the state Group III championships and 11th at the Meet of Champions.

Gillian Lovett

Mainland Regional senior

Finished second in Atlantic County, third in South Jersey Group III, fifth at the state Group III championships and 18th at the Meet of Champions.

Michaela Schlemo

Egg Harbor Township senior

Finished third in Atlantic County and fourth at the South Jersey Group IV championships. She was 15th at the Meet of Champions.

Maeve Smith

Ocean City junior

Finished second at the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. She qualified for the Meet of Champions.

Claudia Booth

Mainland Regional senior

Finished fifth at the Atlantic County championships.

Chloe Care

Ocean City junior

Finished third at the Cape May County championships and fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League championships.

Macie McCracken

Wildwood junior

Won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group I championships.

Grace Fessler

Southern Regional senior

The Rams’ top returnee.

KEY DATES

Sept. 9: Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee

Sept. 16: South Jersey Shootout at DREAM Park in Logan Township

Sept. 30: New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park

Oct. 5: Shore Conference A South championships at Ocean County Park

Oct. 12: Atlantic County championships at Stockton University

Oct. 12: Ocean County championships at Ocean County Park

Oct. 12: Cape May County championships at Cape May County Park.

Oct. 12: Cumberland County championships at Millville Raceway

Oct. 19: Cape-Atlantic League championships at Stockton University

Oct. 19: Shore Conference championships at Ocean County Park

Oct. 28: South Jersey public school group championships at DREAM Park

Nov. 4: State group championships at Holmdel Park

Nov. 11: Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park

