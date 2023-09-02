A look at the local girls and boys cross country seasons:
Boys Preseason Elite 11
1. Cherokee
2. Southern Regional
3. Cherry Hill East
4. Haddonfield
5. Pt. Pleasant Borough
6. Shawnee
7. Ocean City
8. Toms River North
9. Washington Township
10. Kingsway Regional
11. Egg Harbor Township
Girls Preseason Elite 11
1. Haddonfield
2. Mainland Regional
3. Toms River North
4. Pt. Pleasant Borough
5. Southern Regional
6. Moorestown
7. Sterling
8. Paul VI
9. Cherokee
10. Ocean City
11. Egg Harbor Township
Boys Runners to Watch
Matt Hoffman
Ocean City senior
Finished second at the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships last fall.
Matthew Winterbottom
Cedar Creek senior
Finished third at the Cape-Atlantic League and Atlantic County championships last fall.
Ethan Buck
Ocean City junior
Ran a personal-best 16:44.50 to finish 16th at last year’s South Jersey Group III championships.
Jorge Cruz Valle
Wildwood senior
Finished sixth at the South Jersey Group I championships.
Cam Koryga
Egg Harbor Township junior
Finished sixth at the Atlantic County championships.
Arjun Patel
Millville junior
Finished second at the Cumberland County championships.
Santino D’Amelio
Southern Regional senior
Finished fourth in Ocean County and eighth in the Shore Conference.
Kal Heyman
Ocean City junior
Was a top-10 finisher at the Cape May County and CAL championships.
Girls Runners to Watch
Sofia Day
Mainland Regional junior
The defending Atlantic County champion finished second in the South Jersey Group III championships, seventh at the state Group III championships and 11th at the Meet of Champions.
Gillian Lovett
Mainland Regional senior
Finished second in Atlantic County, third in South Jersey Group III, fifth at the state Group III championships and 18th at the Meet of Champions.
Michaela Schlemo
Egg Harbor Township senior
Finished third in Atlantic County and fourth at the South Jersey Group IV championships. She was 15th at the Meet of Champions.
Maeve Smith
Ocean City junior
Finished second at the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. She qualified for the Meet of Champions.
Claudia Booth
Mainland Regional senior
Finished fifth at the Atlantic County championships.
Chloe Care
Ocean City junior
Finished third at the Cape May County championships and fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Macie McCracken
Wildwood junior
Won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group I championships.
Grace Fessler
Southern Regional senior
The Rams’ top returnee.
KEY DATES
Sept. 9: Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
Sept. 16: South Jersey Shootout at DREAM Park in Logan Township
Sept. 30: New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park
Oct. 5: Shore Conference A South championships at Ocean County Park
Oct. 12: Atlantic County championships at Stockton University
Oct. 12: Ocean County championships at Ocean County Park
Oct. 12: Cape May County championships at Cape May County Park.
Oct. 12: Cumberland County championships at Millville Raceway
Oct. 19: Cape-Atlantic League championships at Stockton University
Oct. 19: Shore Conference championships at Ocean County Park
Oct. 28: South Jersey public school group championships at DREAM Park
Nov. 4: State group championships at Holmdel Park
Nov. 11: Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park
MICHAEL McGARRY, Staff Writer
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@PressofAC.com Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
