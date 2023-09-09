Gillian Lovett showed she’s ready for a standout cross country season Saturday morning.

The Mainland Regional High School sophomore won the senior race at the Cherokee Challenge, the first major meet of the season. Lovett covered the nearly two-mile course in 11 minutes, 38.42 seconds. Kerry O’Day of Cherokee finished second in 11:44.37. Michaela Schlemo of Egg Harbor Township finished ninth in 12:32.99.

Lovett is the first Mainland girl to win at the Cherokee Challenge since Alyssa Aldridge won the sophomore race in 2015.

The Challenge was held at Cherokee High School in Evesham Township in muggy, humid conditions. The meet featured runners from New Jersey as well as from Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware schools. Participants compete against runners in their own grade.

Lovett’s effort Saturday built on a junior season that saw her finish fifth at the state Group III championships and 18th at the Meet of Champions.

In other girls races Saturday, Maeve Smith of Ocean City finished third in the junior race in 11:41.62. Sofia Day of Mainland ran 11:53.52 to finish fourth. Ruby Schwelm of the Tatnall School won in 11:18.07.

In the sophomore race, Paige Pacquing finished sixth in 13:02.88. Jessica Abbot of Toms River North won in 11:08.84.

Lillian Flora of Ocean City (seventh in 13:14.59) and Cecilia Foreman of Mainland Regional (ninth in 13:25.68) impressed in the freshmen race.

In boys races, Southern Regional finished second to the Salesianum School of Delaware in the team competition.

Anthony Santino D’Amelio of Southern finished fourth in the senior race in 9:56.56. Peyton Shute of Gateway/Woodbury won in 9:26.13.

Kyle Skiendzielewski of Southern ran second in the junior race in 10:00.9. Ethan Walther of Salesianum ran 9:47.65 to win.