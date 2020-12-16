Covine named new Barnegat football coach

BARNEGAT — Paul Covine has been named the new football coach at Barnegat High School.
Covine replaces longtime coach Rob Davies, who resigned at the end? of last season.
There are no words to describe what I am feeling right now. I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to be the New HC of the Barnegat Football Program. Thx you to everyone involved. @CoachDavis23 thx for believing in me & showing me the way. Time to get to work! #ALLIN— Paul Covine (@CoachCovine) December 16, 2020
The township Board of Education approved Covine's appointment Tuesday night during their meeting.
Covine also thanked Davis for his support during his tenure.
Covine also thanked Davis for his support during his tenure.
Davis, 50, said he resigned for health reasons. He had heart troubles two years ago.
Davis ends this part of his career with an 82-69 record in 15 seasons. The Bengals won four Shore Conference Division titles and finished 10-2, reaching the South Jersey Group III final in 2013.
Barnegat has been .500 or better in 10 of the last 11 seasons.
