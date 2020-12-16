 Skip to main content
Covine named new Barnegat football coach
100120_tab_barnegat

On September 17th 2020, at Barnegat High School, football coach Rob Davis directs his team during practice before their October games begin.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BARNEGAT — Paul Covine has been named the new football coach at Barnegat High School. 

Covine replaces longtime coach Rob Davies, who resigned at the end? of last season. 

The township Board of Education approved Covine's appointment Tuesday night during their meeting. 

"There are no words to describe what I am feeling right now. I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to be the New HC of the Barnegat Football Program," Covine wrote on Twitter. "Thx you to everyone involved."

Covine also thanked Davis for his support during his tenure. 

Davis, 50, said he resigned for health reasons. He had heart troubles two years ago.

Davis ends this part of his career with an 82-69 record in 15 seasons. The Bengals won four Shore Conference Division titles and finished 10-2, reaching the South Jersey Group III final in 2013.

Barnegat has been .500 or better in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

