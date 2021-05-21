Cohl Mercado leads St. Joseph past Delsea: Late Thursday roundup

Cohl Mercado hit three doubles, drove in two runs and scored twice to St. Joseph Academy to a 10-9 win over Delsea Regional in a nonconference baseball game Thursday.
Gage Ambruster had three hits, including a double, for the Wildcats (13-5). Jimmy Mantuano doubled twice and scored two runs. Adrian Kent drove in three and singled twice. Brock Mercado homered, had three RBIs and scored twice.
Chris Iuliucci drove in three for Delsea (13-6).
No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 14,
Absegami 2
Winning pitcher Gus Buzby gave up six hits in five innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Frank Firetto and Ethan Dodd each had two hits for the Eagles (15-3), and Braeden Thies homered. EHT is ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.
For the Braves (3-10), Anthony Kronk had a hit and two RBIs.
Buena Reg. 7,
ACIT 3
Buena improved to 8-10-1. John Shukovsky tripled and scored twice. Anthony Pantalione doubled and drove in three. Tre Carano doubled and drove in two. Aiden Carano homered. Schuyler Lomberk struck out six in four innings.
For ACIT (2-14-1), Carmine Sausto had two hits, including a double. Quinton Klein singled twice. Samuel Austin, Michael Hudson and Nick Santa Maria each scored a run. Kevin Keil struck out six in six innings.
Salem 10,
Wildwood 3
Dom Troiano doubled and scored a run for Wildwood (4-10). Nick Cripps and Miguel Claudio each scored runs. Nick Cripps truck out four. For Salem (4-11), Evan Biddle ad three hits and drove in three.
Softball
Buena Reg. 8,
Oakcrest 1
Madison Hand homered, scored three runs and had three singles for Buena (9-5). Emily DOttavio hit three singles. Kendal Bryant scored two runs. Emily D'Ottavio pitched a complete game, striking out nine.
Oakcrest fell to 9-9.
Pilgrim Academy 17,
Calvary Academy 6
Pilgrim put yogether a late rally to defeat Calvary. Pilgrim trailed 5-0 after two innings but tied it in the third inning. Pilgrim scored nine runs in the sixth, highlighted by Sophia Parise's inside-the-park home run and Abby McIntyre's double.
Jordan Tavarez earned her 10th win on the season, striking out 15 in six innings.
Abby McIntyre, Jordan Tavarez and Makenzie Smith each had multiple hits. Pilgrim stole five bases, including two by Eliana Remlein.
No. 5 Hammonton 16,
Holy Spirit 0
Hammonton pitchers Makenzie Edwards and April Lewandowski combined on a five-inning no-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Ava Livingston went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs for the visiting Blue Devils (14-0), who are ranked fifth in the Elite 11. Edwards hit a solo homer, and Ava Divello was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Sophia Vento, Riley Lancaster and Victoria Esau each added two hits, and Krista Tzaferos and Giada Palmieri each doubled. Holy Spirit fell to 4-11.
Wildwood 19,
Salem 4
Kaydence Oakley went 4 for 5 for visiting Wildwood (5-8), and Sophia Wilber, Sinaia Stroman-Hills, Ava Troiano, Jenna Hans and Leah Benichou each had two hits. The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule. Charlotte Kilian was the winning pitcher. Salem (0-15) had 11 hits.
Triton Reg. 16,
Cumberland Reg. 6
Triton (2-13) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game on the 10-run rule. Both teams had 12 hits. Winning pitcher Danielle Procopio was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. For the visiting Colts (1-12), Katelyn Edminster went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Cioni Simmons, Rebecca Losowski and Gianna Trexler each had two hits.
No. 2 Donovan Catholic 15,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Donovan Catholic (16-1), ranked No. 2 in the Elite 11, scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Winning pitcher Julia Apostolakos went the distance, gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked one. Emily Kurth went 3 for 5 for the winners and Jenna Giattino homered. Host Pinelands fell to 4-9.
Girls lacrosse
Shore Conference Tournament first round
Lacey Twp. 7,
Howell 6
Lacey (10-3) scored five goals in the first quarter. Kayleigh Flanegan scored three, Shyanne Nucifora two. Delaney Dittenhofer and Kailyn Dean each scored once. Madison MacGillivray added two assists. Maeve Meehan made 14 saves.
The 17th-seeded Lions will play top-seeded Trinity Hall in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Howell fell to 7-6.
Boys volleyball
Shore Conference Tournament first round
Marlboro 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Marlboro (11-4) won 25-14, 25-2.
Brogan Duelly led with eight digs and three kills for Pinelands (9-8). Ethan Woods had six digs. Dan Brunke contributed seven assists. Aiden Skeie finished with four kills and three blocks. Aaron Johnson had six assists and four service points. Connor Johnston had three digs.
Regular season
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Pleasantville 1
EHT (7-5) won 17-25, 25-22, 27-25.
For Pleasantville (4-5), Cristofer Evangelista led with 14 assists and added five service points. John Catapang finished with 12 kills, nine digs and three assists. Zaheer Qareeb and Andy Caceres each had two kills. Jonathan Baez had five kills, four service points and three digs.
Boys tennis
Southern 4,
Brick Memorial 1
Singles: Logan Van Liew SR d. Jared Abazia 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Trent Burton BT d. Angelo Palombini 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Leavitt, Southern, def. Drew Forfar 7-5, 2-6, 7-5
Doubles: Simon Schriever-Sean Kahl SR d. Mavroidis Ioadinnis-Evan Torres 7-5, 6-1; Bryan Kahl-Patrick Gaffney SR d. Steven Ioannidis-Aksh Patel 6-4, 7-6
Records: Southern 7-1; Brick 8-4
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lacey Twp. 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Owen Tracey 6-0, 6-0; Josh Kline d. Jack McKee 6-1, 6-1; Adam Grelak d. Brian Kuczko 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Jack Costa-Dylan O'Rourke 6-1, 6-0; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. TJ Cooke-Michael Cooper 6-2, 6-0
Records: Pinelands 16-1; Lacey 6-6
Vineland 4,
Holy Spirit 1
Singles: Flemming HS d. Mark Baranovsky 6-2, 6-3; Shivam Thakur V d. Kai Shellem 6-0, 6-1; Rodrick Zapanta V d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Gregory Burgess-Austin Bushman V won by forfeit; Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel V won by forfeit
Records: Vineland 4-8; Holy Spirit 0-11
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena 0
Singles: Sean Snyder d. Mihir Patel 6-0, 6-0; Chase Blanchard d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-2;m Kyle O'Connor d. Clark Bergen 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Oscar Perez-Daniel Perez won by forfeit; Chris Lam-Owen Nowalsky won by forfeit
Records: Cedar Creek 6-5; Buena 0-14
Boys golf
Holy Spirit 178,
Cedar Creek 179
HS—James Dalzell 38, Brendan Marczyk 45, Nate Vekteris 45, John Grahsler 50
CC—Dylan Guericoni 43, Hunter Stubley 43, Justin Cartwright 45, Mike Loper 48
Records: Holy Spirit 8-3; Cedar Creek 15-3
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 206,
Toms River North 241
S—Mary Kate Reilly N/A, Megan Caputo 51, Julia Joannides 54, Erica Scheinberg 59
T—Julia Iovine 58, Katelyn Rizzo 59, Riley Stryker 61, Vivianna Onofrietti 64
Records: Southern 11-0; TRN 2-8
Cape May Tech 186,
Bridgeton 275
At Union National (par 36)
CMT—John Neiman 45, David Wurtz 45, Joe Clark 48, Gavin Clark 48
B—Chris Rodriguez 64, Fernando Lopez 69, Eric Carrasco 70, Felex Escamillo 72
Records: CMT 9-8.
Boys golf
Hammonton 152,
Egg Harbor Township 190
At Pinelands Golf Club (par 36)
EHT-Katie Cabinian 41, Charlie Jones 45, Johnny Neveling 50, Joe Del Re 54.
H-Noah Petracci 35, Olivia Strigh 37, Luca Gherardi 38, Shane McSorley 42.
Birdies-Del Re EHT. Petracci (2), Strigh (2), Gherardi H.
Records-EHT 8-7; H 14-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 182,
Millville 191
M-Mason Markee 44, Jesse Karcher 49, Brandon Garton 46, Ronald Sutton 52.
LCM-Zach Bada 39, Andrew Barber 43, Randy Duley 43, Carl Hober 57.
Records-M 4-15; LCM 6-12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.