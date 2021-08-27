Cohl Mercado leads No. 3 St. Joseph to 31-18 win over Northeast (Philly) in Battle at the Beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The St. Joseph Academy football team allowed Cohl Mercado do what he does best Friday morning: play center field.
The senior running back caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score as the Wildcats opened the season with a 31-18 win over Northeast (Philadelphia) in a Battle at the Beach game. St. Joe, ranked No. 3 in the preseason Press Elite 11, led by 25 points at halftime.
The setting for Friday's game seemed a bit odd. The calendar and weather conditions — blistering heat — screamed baseball, not football.
That was just fine with Mercado.
A standout center fielder, he has committed to attend Boston College on a baseball scholarship.
"When he plays center field, he plays center field, right and left," St. Joe football coach Paul Sacco said. "I've seen him track down balls that the left fielder and right fielder should (catch)."
Mercado showed that ability in the first half with a pair of big catches that helped turn the game in St. Joe's favor.
Midway through the second quarter, Wildcats quarterback Ja'Son Prevard rolled right out of the pocket and threw a deep pass to Mercado.
Mercado warded off two defenders, caught the ball and broke away to sprint to the end zone for 64-yard TD to put St. Joe up 17-6.
"I saw Ja'Son rolling out, and he was like, 'Go deeper, go deeper,' " Mercado said. "He just launched it. I just jumped, and it landed in my hands."
On Northeast's following possession, St. Joe defensive end Zach Crust recovered a fumble at the Philly team's 5-yard line. Two plays later, Mercado scored on a 3-yard run to make it 24-6.
Mercado then tracked down and another deep pass from Prevard to set up St. Joe's final touchdown of the first half. This time the gain was good for 42 yards.
On the next play, Prevard threw a 36-yard TD pass to Jahmeer Cartagena to give the Wildcats a 31-6 halftime lead.
"We had to throw deep," Sacco said. "As soon as (Northeast) lined up, we knew we weren't getting on the edge."
Northeast showed its grit in the second half. The Vikings got the better play in the third and fourth quarters behind the running of Terail Greene (18 carries for 139 yards) and Jordin Jones (nine carries for 101 yards).
It has been emotional preseason for Northeast. Wide receiver Khyrie Isaac was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside of a Philadelphia supermarket this month. A moment of silence was held for him before Friday's kickoff.
"Northeast is a great team," Mercado said. "They have a lot of talent."
Mercado finished with two catches for 108 yards. Fullback Kevin Mayfield rushed 16 times for 77 yards. Defensive back Jahqir Haley returned an interception 11 yards for a score.
The St. Joe/Northeast game was the first contest played in the state this season, and it got the inaugural Battle at the Beach off to a good start. The showcase event is scheduled to feature a total of 11 games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ocean City.
Friday morning and afternoon was more beach weather than football weather. St. Joe and Northeast kicked off at 11 a.m. under sunny skies and suffocating heat. Most of the second half was played in a downpour.
"All week we were preparing for these conditions," Mercado said. "We knew it was going to be hot. From it being 90 degrees in the first half to downpour rain in the second half where we couldn't even hold onto the ball, I think we did a pretty good job."
It was just the season opener, but St. Joe needed the victory. The Wildcats next three games are at Holy Spirit, Cherokee and St. Augustine Prep. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 1 in the Elite 11. St. Augustine is No. 2.
St. Joe is traditional power, but Mercado is one of the few familiar names on this year's roster.
"This is a confidence booster," Mercado said. "Coming into this season, I think we had a lot of doubters. We were missing a lot of players, but we came out pretty strong and set a good tone for the rest of the season."
