Cohl Mercado leads No. 3 St. Joseph to 31-18 win over Northeast (Philly) in Battle at the Beach in Ocean City

Mercado finished with two catches for 108 yards. Fullback Kevin Mayfield rushed 16 times for 77 yards. Defensive back Jahqir Haley returned an interception 11 yards for a score.

The St. Joe/Northeast game was the first contest played in the state this season, and it got the inaugural Battle at the Beach off to a good start. The showcase event is scheduled to feature a total of 11 games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ocean City.

Friday morning and afternoon was more beach weather than football weather. St. Joe and Northeast kicked off at 11 a.m. under sunny skies and suffocating heat. Most of the second half was played in a downpour.

"All week we were preparing for these conditions," Mercado said. "We knew it was going to be hot. From it being 90 degrees in the first half to downpour rain in the second half where we couldn't even hold onto the ball, I think we did a pretty good job."

It was just the season opener, but St. Joe needed the victory. The Wildcats next three games are at Holy Spirit, Cherokee and St. Augustine Prep. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 1 in the Elite 11. St. Augustine is No. 2.

St. Joe is traditional power, but Mercado is one of the few familiar names on this year's roster.