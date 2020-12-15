Claudia Booth is The Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Claudia Booth began running because she wanted to follow her friends.
Now, she’s the leader of the pack.
The Mainland Regional High School freshman is The Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
In a season that was shortened because of COVID-19, Booth finished fifth in the South Jersey Group III championships and led the Mustangs to the Group III team title at DREAM Park in Logan Township.
“I think this year was my best year running out of my whole entire life,” said Booth, 14. “I met so many amazing people, coaches and teammates.”
Booth’s performance at the South Jersey championships established her as one of the region’s top runners. She ran the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 21.90 seconds, which ranked 18th among the nearly 300 runners, who competed in the four enrollment group races.
Mainland’s team victory ended Ocean City’s streak of three straight S.J. Group III titles. The Mustangs finished second the previous two years.The title was the third in the program’s history. Mainland also won S.J. titles in 1981 and 2016.
“I was very happy with my performance,” Booth said. “I had never been to one of those huge races before, so I didn’t know what it was going to be like running with 100 girls or however many there were.”
Booth started her running career at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood.
“I didn’t really have a purpose for doing it,” she said. “A lot of my friends were doing it.”
Booth said she was nervous before her high school cross country career started. She was unsure about running the high school distance of 3.1 miles. She didn’t know the girls on the team.
"Now, they’re all my very close friends,” Booth said. “As the season progressed, I got more confidence in myself. I was always so nervous before the races but comfortable running them.”
Mainland coach Brian Smith said Booth just kept on getting better throughout the season.
“I didn’t have any expectations for (Booth) to do what she did,” Smith said. “Right from the beginning she was near the top of our workout runs. She showed early on that she was going to run near the top of our pack. She kept that up. She was healthy all year long. She did the workouts. She was always somebody who was willing to put the work in. Every time we stepped up the workouts, she went with it.”
The future looks promising for Booth and the Mustangs. Mainland had just one senior among its top seven runners at the S.J. championships.
“My whole perspective on running has changed,” Booth said. “At first, I wasn’t against it, but I wasn’t fully into it. Now, I really love it.”
