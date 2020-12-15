Claudia Booth is The Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Booth started her running career at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood.

“I didn’t really have a purpose for doing it,” she said. “A lot of my friends were doing it.”

Booth said she was nervous before her high school cross country career started. She was unsure about running the high school distance of 3.1 miles. She didn’t know the girls on the team.

"Now, they’re all my very close friends,” Booth said. “As the season progressed, I got more confidence in myself. I was always so nervous before the races but comfortable running them.”

Mainland coach Brian Smith said Booth just kept on getting better throughout the season.

“I didn’t have any expectations for (Booth) to do what she did,” Smith said. “Right from the beginning she was near the top of our workout runs. She showed early on that she was going to run near the top of our pack. She kept that up. She was healthy all year long. She did the workouts. She was always somebody who was willing to put the work in. Every time we stepped up the workouts, she went with it.”

The future looks promising for Booth and the Mustangs. Mainland had just one senior among its top seven runners at the S.J. championships.